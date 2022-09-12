Davina McCall opens up about feeling ‘unattractive’ while suffering from severe menopause symptoms

Davina McCall has candidly said she feels “unattractive” while suffering from severe menopausal symptoms.

The TV host, 54, who now uses HRT to control her symptoms, recalled experiencing night sweats, dry skin and brain fog and admitted she no longer felt “sexy”.

Davina, who was in perimenopause at age 44, spoke with The fantastic magazine of the sun about how the changes in her body affected her sex drive, as she was constantly “exhausted” from waking up at night due to her symptoms.

Davina told the publication, “I’ve lost something of myself. I changed. I couldn’t say exactly how I had changed, but I certainly had changed. I didn’t feel myself.

“I felt spectacularly unattractive during my sweaty nights and my sore, dry vagina and my dry skin — and my brain fog. None of this made me feel sexy.

“Being in menopause can be a very lonely place. You may feel like you’re the only person in the world who feels this way, and that no one understands what you’re going through.

The Sun also reported that of the 13 million British women going through menopause, about 40 to 55 percent have a low sex drive.

Davina explored menopause in a documentary titled Sex, Mind and the Menopause – the sequel to her 2021 program Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

The show delved into more of the burning issues raised in its first documentary, including myths about menopause and the taboo surrounding HRT.

It also took a closer look at whether women are sidelined, fired or forced to go part-time when affected by menopausal symptoms at work.

Davina has vowed to fight ‘as long as she can’ for women to get hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and proper menopause care amid a major problem in the UK.

The supply crisis has led to severe shortages of some HRT products, which are used by around 1 million women in the UK, while a new study shows that women are forced to quit their jobs after reaching menopause.

And in an emotional interview, the host vowed to continue to champion menopausal and perimenopause women, noting that “it’s the most important thing I’ll ever do.”

Speak with the mirrorDavina, did not shy away from talking extensively about menopause in the past, explained, “I think this is going to be my life’s work now. It’s frustrating, but it feels like we’ve come a long way in the past year in terms of public awareness and willingness to do something about it.’

The publication reports that she then became emotional as she continued: “I’m doing this for as long as it takes, I feel it’s very important, I think this is the most important thing I will ever do.”

The mother of three shared her response to a new Channel 4 survey, which found that of 4,014 women surveyed, 14% reduced their working hours due to menopausal symptoms.

It also found that 52% of women lost their confidence at work due to menopause, while a whopping 84% felt there was no one in their workplace to turn to to help with their problem.

Davina talked about how menopause affected her before she got HRT and admitted it made her feel ‘invisible’ because she couldn’t talk to anyone about it, while she was ‘scared’ because she wasn’t sure what was going on with her. hand wash.

She added that once she got HRT, it felt like she was “reborn,” with the star noting that she “felt like I had myself back.”