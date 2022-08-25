Davina McCall, 54, sizzles in a sports bra and leopard print underwear for an outdoor workout

<!–

She was known for her incredible gym-honed physique.

And Davina McCall hisses as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday in a leopard-print sports bra and underwear.

The presenter, 54, looked sensational as she energetically jumped around the pool with a friend and shared their routine on Instagram.

Davina showed off her impressive abs and muscular pins in her daring workout gear as she exclaimed that she was “sweating buckets.”

She seemed to be having the time of her life as she made sure to exercise daily, even during her sun-filled vacation.

Davina wrote: ‘Today’s holiday practice courtesy of @ownyourgoalsdavina and @daniel_duckett_ … Harriet was nervous … but she ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it!!! Sweat buckets x thanks @mdlondon for filming.’

Go girls! The presenter looked sensational as she energetically jumped around the pool with a friend and shared their routine on Instagram

It comes as Davina shows off her incredible figure once again in a pale yellow swimsuit, which highlighted her radiant tan from her Monday vacation.

Davina bounced around the living room of a villa while enjoying a 30-minute workout with a friend.

The former Big Brother presenter, who previously revealed she works out six times a week, told fans: “The gym is coming on vacation.”

The video was a preview of Davina’s online gym classes, as she revealed that users can join the sessions from virtually anywhere.

Referring to her trainer, she said, ‘Thank you for your motivation Harriet! Love you.

‘Toned down in 10 one of our favourites, in my bikini. We did three sections = 30 minutes… the gym is coming on vacation via @ownyourgoalsdavina.’

Davina impressed fellow fitness guru, The Body Coach Joe Wicks, who wrote, “Hero. You look so strong and healthy.’