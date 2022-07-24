Davina McCall, 54, shows off her toned figure in a leopard print bikini in a sizzling video

She recently returned from her sun-filled vacation to Turkey.

And Davina McCall shared a sizzling video with her 1.5 million Instagram followers from the trip on Saturday, showing off her vacation wardrobe.

The TV host, 54, looked incredible as she showed off her toned figure in a leopard print bikini.

Stunning: Davina McCall shared a sizzling video with her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Saturday of her trip to Turkey, showing off her holiday wardrobe

She paired the look with a straw hat while wiggling her hips and doing a full turn to show off her toned physique from all angles.

The masked singer then slipped into a casual white shirt and shorts, before getting close to the camera and showing off her natural makeup look.

Davina then moved on to the third and final ensemble, a striking leopard print loose-fitting maxi dress.

Davina wore stylish sunglasses and a handbag before joking about how hard it was to make the Instagram role.

She captioned the footage: ‘Omg…how does someone roll…this took me hours and as you can see by the time it got to the last clip i had given up the will to live

“I wanted to show you my outfits for every day…but forget it…I’m sorry I can’t…maybe I’ll do one a week.”

She recently returned from her sun-filled vacation to Turkey, where she kept her followers updated on her daily activities.

Davina recently showed off her slim figure in a light blue swimsuit, which was tied around her waist and emphasized her slim physique during a paddle boarding session.

Davina seemed an absolute natural on the paddleboard, staying balanced and upright as she flashed a peace sign at the camera.

After returning safely to shore, Davina revealed she was going for her first Turkish hammam experience.

Chic: Davina then moved on to the third and final ensemble, a striking leopard print loose-fitting maxi dress

A traditional Turkish bath package includes a 45-minute wash; traditional body scrub with handwoven kese [wash cloth]a foam wash and a massage.

In clips from the wash, Davina was seen lying in the tub while being scrubbed by the masseuse.

She then lay down to the side of the main bath where she received a massage to complete the treatment.

Davina visited the TUI BLUE Grand Azur in Turkey to test the new Wellness Menu and discussed how she likes to ‘find her happy’ on holiday with activities and relaxation.

The fitness guru did paddleboarding, yoga and a custom cooking class and said, “When I go on vacation, I always try something new and challenging, and also take the time to relax.

“When it comes to my own well-being, I know that what works best for me may not work for everyone, and it’s also a very personal thing that will change as you get older or change your lifestyle.