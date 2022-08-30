Davina McCall, 54, looks incredible in a black figure hugging dress as she attends an ITV launch

<!–

She’s known for her incredible gym-honed physique.

And Davina McCall looked nothing short of sensational when she impressed in a black midi dress at the ITV Autumn Entertainment launch in London on Tuesday.

The TV host, 54, looked incredible in the form-fitting long-sleeved garment with a cut-out neckline.

Looks good: Davina McCall looked nothing short of sensational as she dressed to impress in a black midi dress at the ITV Autumn Entertainment launch in London on Tuesday

The former Big Brother presenter, who previously revealed she works out six times a week, caused a storm for cameras as she beamed with her hands on her hips.

The beauty lifted her slender frame in a pair of sky-high, matched pointed-toe heels and styled her dark brown locks in loose waves.

Davina looked cheerful as she posed alongside fellow The Masked Dancer judges Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse.

Raising a storm: The TV host, 54, looked incredible in the figure-hugging, long-sleeved scoop neckline

Stunning: The former Big Brother presenter, who previously revealed she works out six times a week, formed a storm for cameras as she beamed with her hands on her hips

The hit dance series hosted by Joel Dommett returns to the screens this weekend for an eight-part second series.

The trio will also be joined on the jury by TV host Johnathon Ross.

Former English footballer Peter, cut a neat figure in a navy blue double-breasted blazer, matching trousers and a white T-shirt while laughing with Davina and Oti.

Excited: Davina styled her brunette locks in loose waves as they fell just below her shoulders

Glamorous: The TV star was all smiles at the event as she donned a radiant bronze makeup palette with a shimmery pink lipstick

Astonishing: Davina returns to ITV screens for The Masked Dancer in September

Meanwhile, Strictly star Oti wowed in a busy black velvet jumpsuit that she paired with matching heels at the event at the Television Centre.

Also in attendance was former Saturday singer and This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes who promoted her show Ninja Warrior UK Race For Glory.

The mother of three couldn’t help but smile as she slipped on denim blue slacks and a matching corset top.

Co-stars: She seemed cheerful as she posed next to her fellow judges for the series Peter Crouch (center) and Oti Mabuse (right), but there was no sign of Jonathan Ross

Dressed to impress: Former football player Peter cut a neat figure in a navy suit as Strictly star Oti wowed in a bustling black velor jumpsuit during the event at the Television Center

She lifted her frame in a pair of silver-metal pointed heels and styled her dark locks in loose waves from a center parting.

Other shows returning to ITV’s ‘super Saturday entertainment schedule’ include The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe said: ‘We packed our Saturday night schedule in September with the very best in must-have ITV entertainment, with something for everyone to play, guess and sing along to throughout the autumn months. ‘