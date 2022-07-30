WhatsNew2Day
Davina McCall, 54, flaunts her physique in a tiny lemon yellow bikini before TWERKING to the camera

Davina McCall, 54, shows off her toned physique in a tiny lemon bikini before twerking at the camera in a throwback clip from a trip to Turkey

By Niomi Harris for Mailonline

She recently returned from her sun-filled vacation to Turkey.

And Davina McCall certainly let her hair down on the trip as she looked around in her bikini in a throwback video shared on her Instagram on Saturday.

The TV host, 54, looked incredible as she showed off her toned physique in a tiny lemony two-piece as she paced back and forth before twerking in front of the camera.

There she goes! Davina McCall certainly let her down on her trip to Turkey, as she looked around in her bikini in a throwback video shared on her Instagram on Saturday

Davina radiated confidence as she showed off her bronzed figure as she constantly stepped, wobbled and jumped in and out of shot in fun poses.

The Big Brother legend then jumped in the shot and continued twerking, with the star impressively shaking her hips and bum with aplomb.

With her fun video, Davina wrote: ‘Fun day at twerk.’

Work it: The TV host, 54, looked incredible as she showed off her toned physique in a tiny lemony two-piece as she paced back and forth before twerking for the camera

The video garnered many compliments from her fans and showbiz friends, with Kimberly Wyatt remarking, “Hottie,” while Denise Lewis adding, “Ooh la la.”

It comes after Davina shared another sizzling throwback video to her 1.5 million Instagram followers from the trip last week, showing off her holiday wardrobe.

The TV star looked incredible as she showed off her toned figure in a leopard print bikini.

Fun times: Davina exuded confidence as she showed off her bronzed figure as she constantly stepped, shook and jumped in and out of the shot in fun poses

You go girl: The Big Brother legend then jumped in the shot and continued twerking, with the star impressively shaking her hips and behind with confidence

If you get it: captioning her fun video, Davina wrote: 'Fun day at twerk'

She paired the look with a straw hat while wiggling her hips and doing a full turn to show off her toned physique from all angles.

The Masked Singer judges then donned a casual white shirt and shorts before getting close to the camera and showing off her natural makeup look.

Davina then moved on to the third and final ensemble, a striking leopard print loose-fitting maxi dress.

Stunning: It comes after Davina shared another sizzling throwback video to her 1.5 million Instagram followers from the trip last week, showing off her holiday wardrobe

Sizzling: The TV star looked incredible as she showed off her toned figure in a leopard print bikini

Wow! She paired the look with a straw hat while wiggling her hips and did a full turn to show off her toned physique from all angles

Stunning: The masked singer's jury then donned a casual white shirt and shorts before getting close to the camera and showing off her natural makeup look

Davina wore stylish sunglasses and a handbag before joking about how hard it was to make the Instagram role.

She captioned the footage: ‘Omg…how does someone roll…this took me hours and as you can see by the time it got to the last clip i had given up the will to live

“I wanted to show you my outfits for every day…but forget it…I’m sorry I can’t…maybe I’ll do one a week.”

Chic: Davina then moved on to the third and final ensemble, a striking leopard print loose-fitting maxi dress

