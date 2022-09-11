Davina McCall, 54, compared severe menopause symptoms to ‘coming off heroin’

Davina McCall has likened her severe menopause symptoms to “getting off heroin” when she felt “repulsive” after waking up to a wet pillow.

The TV host, 54, who now uses HRT to control her symptoms, recalled that suffering from night sweats gave her flashbacks to her days of drug addiction in her 20s.

Davina, who was in perimenopause at age 44, shared: The fantastic magazine of the sun: ‘One of the best things about getting clean from heroin was that I never woke up in wet sheets again. It didn’t matter how bad life got, it was never as bad as when I was on heroin.’

Comparison: Davina McCall has likened her severe menopause symptoms to ‘getting off heroin’ because she felt ‘repulsive’ after waking up to a wet pillow

She explained: “It’s a soggy, sweaty prison. You’re in a constant state of either, “I have to try and find it,” or, “I’m weaning myself on it and I feel terrible.”

“When I stopped, I remember waking up in dry sheets for a week and thinking, ‘This is the best feeling in the world.’

Davina was shocked to find out she had a wet bed again: ‘So when I woke up during a Garnier shoot in Prague in 2012 with a wet pillow, and the sheet was so wet under me I had to get a towel, I thought me: “What the hell is going on?” I felt disgusted.

The Big Brother star revealed that her skin looked “bad” from the sweat and dehydration, but she never thought it would be menopause.

Symptoms: The TV host, 54, who now uses HRT to control her symptoms, recalled that suffering from night sweats gave her flashbacks to her drug addiction days in her 20s

She explained that both her work and personal life were negatively affected by the symptoms, as she didn’t feel like herself.

Davina explored menopause in a documentary titled Sex, Mind and the Menopause – the sequel to her 2021 program Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

The show delved into more of the burning issues raised in its first documentary, including myths about menopause and the taboo surrounding HRT.

It also took a closer look at whether women are sidelined, fired or forced to go part-time when affected by menopausal symptoms at work.

‘I was hurt’: In March, Davina recalled taking drugs to ‘fill the hole’ left by her late mother Florence Kock

The TV star, who shares Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and Chester, 14 with ex Matthew Robertson, has previously credited ex-boyfriend Eric with helping her overcome her drug addiction.

She previously explained that as a total drug addict, she doesn’t even like taking over-the-counter tablets for headaches, so she avoided going medical.

Davina talked about how she started exercising and taking herbal remedies to help, but these “didn’t hold”, and talked about how she planned to “fight on” before finally being educated about menopause, with a private gynaecologist to help her. eventually prescribed HRT.

Controversial: Davina previously confessed that after taking a cocktail of drugs in her 20s, she woke up in the hospital, and within a year of her brush with death, she finally got clean (pictured in 1995)

In March, Davina recalled taking drugs to fill the void left by her late mother Florence Kock.

The presenter thought about feeling “insecure and unstable” after her mother – who passed away in 2008 – told her she would go on vacation for two weeks, but did not return, leaving her with her paternal grandmother at the age of four.

In an interview with DJ Fat Tony on his show The Recovery, the broadcaster admitted that she “kissed my brain cells goodbye” when she used drugs like heroin, speed and weed as a teenager before seeking help more than 20 years ago.

Anyone experiencing similar issues can call the Frank Drug Helpline on 0300 123 6600. They can help you through all of your options