Davide’s welcomed home with a sweet party in his apartment in Manchester

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti was spotted in town with a group of friends as they welcomed him back to Manchester after winning the show.

The Italian stallion, 27, flew home this week after spending two months at the villa, where he was crowned champion along with girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

After spending time with Ekin in the UK and attending the Love Island reunion show, Davide was eager to spend time with his friends as they enjoyed a Friday night out.

Davide went back to Manchester without Ekin-Su, who stayed in London to enjoy her own time with family and friends after the show.

The owner of the Shisha bar chain was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxurious city center apartment.

Shared in a snap to his Instagram account, Davide posed with his Love Island briefcase bearing his name in pink letters with the skyline as the background.

The series winner also chose a yellow polo top and blue chino-style shorts for the occasion. He then paired the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and dark shades to complete his go home look.

He smiled as he stood in front of a “welcome home” sign next to a collection of gold balloons in his luxurious apartment.

He also tagged his location, offering fans a glimpse of his Manchester apartment with fantastic views over the city.

After the meeting, Davide went out in a lightly unbuttoned yellow shirt with blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

Davide’s return to Manchester comes after Davide and Ekin-Su had their first romantic evening together since leaving the villa.

Their time on the show has made the couple hugely famous, so they decided to head out together for a romantic evening to celebrate their win.

And on their date night, they looked happier than ever as they held hands and toured a huge grin on their faces.

While posing for a variety of sweet snaps, Ekin-Su wore a glamorous black dress with a crew neckline and a corset bustier.

The pair recently filmed an explosive Love Island reunion show, which airs Sunday.

But instead of attending the after-party at fellow contestant Antigoni Buxton’s house, they opted instead for an intimate dinner at Hakkasan in Mayfair.

