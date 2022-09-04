Davide Sanclimenti’s ‘Icelandic beauty’ was also involved in Phil Foden’s COVID rulebreak scandal

<!–

The Icelandic blonde who frolicked home with Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti in the back of a taxi has also been implicated in footballer Phil Foden’s infamous COVID-19 rule-breaking scandal.

Manchester City midfielder Foden was on duty for England in Reykjavík when he and international team-mate Mason Greenwood invited four local girls to the team hotel – a blatant violation of the strict isolation bubble set by manager Gareth Southgate.

Only two girls came in during the incident, which took place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in September 2020 and resulted in both players being sent home by their manager.

History: Anita Gunnarsdottir, the Icelandic blonde seen with Davide Sanclimenti in the back of a taxi home, was also involved in Phil Foden’s COVID-19 scandal

But although Anita Gunnarsdottir admits she was one of four girls filmed earlier that night flirting with Foden and Greenwood, she didn’t go back to the hotel with them.

Instead, local influencers Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir and Lara Clausen would burst the England team’s COVID bubble during a clandestine meeting with the two players after a 1-0 win over Iceland.

Anita told MailOnline at the time: “I haven’t met them. I’m not one of the girls who went to the hotel.’

Taken: The handsome Italian Davide was spotted at a party with two Icelandic women in London 14 days ago while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was away in Los Angeles

Controversy: Manchester City midfielder Foden was on duty in England in Reykjavík when he and international teammate Mason Greenwood invited four local girls to the team hotel

The handsome Italian Davide was spotted two weeks ago at a party with two Icelandic women in London while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was away in Los Angeles.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita and her boyfriend Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

Noy me: But while Anita Gunnarsdottir admits she was one of four girls filmed earlier that night flirting with Foden and Greenwood, she wasn’t one of the two who returned to the team hotel (Photo: Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir and Lara Clausen)

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.