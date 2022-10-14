Davide Sanclimenti takes his moment at the NTAs as he and Ekin-Su Culculoglu storm the stage

Davide Sanclimenti certainly made the most of his first National Television Awards on Thursday as he and Ekin-Su Culculoglu took the podium.

After the ceremony, the microphones picked up the Love Island winners. 27 and 28, were in a merry mood for the evening.

“You’re a liar, actress, go ahead,” Davide shouted, laughing, as his girlfriend delivered her own catchphrase as she joined in, “Ekin-Su, Ekin-Who?”

Stars: Davide Sanclimenti, 27, takes his moment with the NTAs as he and Ekin-Su Culculoglu storm the stage after the ceremony… shouting their signature slogans

Despite not being nominated for an award, the giggling couple couldn’t help but cause mayhem during the star-studded ceremony.

They then ran off stage handing the microphone back to a member on stage.

Davide posted the video to their respective Instagram pages, writing: ‘Happy to be at the NTAs last night but even more so to be there with my lady ♥️ Scroll right to the end for the surprise!’

And fans reveled in the moment, taking to Twitter to gushing about the Love Island stars calling them “icons.”

“Not ekin and davide doing their iconic lines on stage for the strict cast that sent me so badly,” one wrote.

While another fan wrote: ‘Davide and ekin su are literally perfect’

Ekin-Su was dressed to perfection for the ceremony and shone in a striking black off-the-shoulder dress.

She made sure to keep all eyes on her as she posed on the red carpet in the plunging dress, which showed off her ample cleavage.

Her gown was inlaid with sequins and intricate beads, which sparkled under the bright lights.

While the skirt was made of sheer material, to show off her long legs underneath.

Icons: And fans loved the moment and took to Twitter to gush about the Love Island stars calling them “icons”

Going for it: Despite not being nominated for an award, the giggling couple couldn’t resist causing chaos during the star-studded ceremony

Audience: The audience watched as they took the hilarious moment for themselves

She added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of black high heels and sported a black clutch decorated with sparkly gems.

The reality star kept her jewelry simple and opted for only a pair of silver and diamond stud earrings.

Her freshly dyed dark brown locks were brushed from her face and let them fall down her back.

Ekin-Su completed her stunning look with a classic red lip to add a pop of color to her all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, friend Davide cut a very handsome figure in a charcoal suit with a white shirt and yellow patterned tie.

Glam: Dressed to perfection for the ceremony, Ekin-Su shone in a striking black off-the-shoulder gown