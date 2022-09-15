Davide Sanclimenti cheekily nibbles on a cake in the shape of girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğluin

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti proved his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was totally irresistible when he ate a cake baked to resemble her on Thursday.

On Tik Tok, the Italian hunk, 27, nibbled on the richly baked treat, which had been presented to his love to celebrate her new range with fashion brand Oh Polly.

In the fun clip, David smiled cheekily at the camera before leaning forward and taking a huge bite of the impressive pie.

Brutal: Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti, 27, proved his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 28, was totally irresistible when he swallowed himself in a cake baked to resemble her on Thursday

The dessert was baked in the curvaceous shape of budding actress Ekin-Su, 28, dressed in a bright orange combination from her new range.

Davide cut a casual figure in the footage wearing a dark hoodie and jeans and a pair of round glasses.

Beaming in front of the camera, he wrote: ‘If you have good taste’.

Dessert: Going to Tik Tok, the Italian hunk nibbles on the richly baked treat, which was presented to his love to celebrate her new range with fashion brand Oh Polly

Mouthful: In the fun clip, David smiled cheekily at the camera before leaning forward and taking a huge bite of the impressive pie

On her own social media, Ekin-Su posed next to her doppelganger before playfully sharing her beauty as he fondled the cake’s lavish possessions.

The stunner looked chic in an all-black ensemble, shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Ekin-Su showed fans the moment she was first surprised with the cake, leaving her speechless and overcome with emotion.

Twins: The dessert (left) was baked in the curvaceous shape of budding actress Ekin-Su, wearing a bright orange co-ord from her new range (right)

Stuffed: Davide cut a casual figure in the footage wearing a dark hoodie and jeans and a pair of round specs

Ekin-Su signed a £1m deal with Oh Polly last month, making it the biggest collaboration in Love Island history.

And she told MailOnline that she is ‘living the dream’ after leaving the Mallorcan Villa in a fit of exciting opportunities as she posed in her latest photoshoot for the brand.

The Turkish beauty who recently made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week also gushed about her relationship with boyfriend Davide after flying to America to show his support.

Shock! Ekin-Su showed fans the moment she was surprised with the cake

Kiss: She was overcome with emotion and took a close look at the dessert before planting it with a kiss

About her most recent work, Ekin-Su told MailOnline, “I’ve been living the American dream since I got out of the villa — being in New York for Fashion Week was truly a dream come true.

“If you had told me six months ago that I was walking down a runway, I would never have believed you! I can’t wait to come back and show people what I’ve been working on.

“It was also a very special journey for our relationship, because we can finally do real things for boyfriends and girlfriends, explore the city and have time to ourselves. Davide makes me so happy!’

Proud: Ekin-Su signed a £1m deal with Oh Polly last month, making it the biggest collaboration in Love Island history and walked on their NYC runway

It comes after Ekin-Su’s dreams came true on Tuesday when she witnessed her own ad featuring the fashion brand on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

The star took to her Instagram account and showed a video of herself jumping into her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti’s arms as the ad played in the background as they pursed their lips.

The pair packed the PDA as they stood in the middle of the square, while Davide lifted his girlfriend-actress as they beamed at each other.

Overjoyed: It comes when Ekin-Su’s dreams came true Tuesday when she witnessed her own ad showing the fashion brand on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square

Ekin-Su chose John Legend’s hit All Of Me to accompany the video in which the couple dressed in casual clothes during the outing.

Reflecting on her performance, Ekin-Su captioned the clip: “Ever since I was a little girl I always dreamed about New York and how much I wanted to be in Times Square. I really believe in faith and being a good person in life.” .

‘Have a dream and work hard. Never give up. No matter what happened in my life, I never gave up. Never complained, even when things didn’t go well…

I am very grateful to everyone around me. All the love all the beautiful support and of course the @ohpolly team.

“My biggest supporter is you @davidesancli, I love you so much.”

Davide quickly replied under her message: ‘My baby, I’m so proud of you. You are a beautiful person inside and out, and this is just the beginning, I will always be there to support you. Love you.’