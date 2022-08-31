Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ‘clash over whether to live in London or Manchester’

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have reportedly clashed over whether they live together in London or Manchester after winning Love Island.

The Turkish actress, 27, and Italian businessman, 28, are struggling to agree on where to base their bases, with Davide unsure whether to move to Essex from the north.

It comes in the middle of a rough week for the new couple – after Davide was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic beauties after a drunken night out over the weekend.

A source told The Sun about their recent disagreement: “They want to get a flat in Essex together – and will start looking when she gets back from LA.”

But the insider added that Davide says he’s not thrilled about the move – and wants to stay back in Manchester.

“Davide has made a good group of friends in Manchester, he really likes the city and could have a lot of work there,” the source continues.

“They’ve both shown on Love Island how quirky they can be, but Ekin thinks Davide should really show her that she’s ‘his queen’ rather than say it all the time.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for comment.

It comes after Ekin-Su reaffirmed that her relationship with Davide is still on solid ground after he was recently spotted in a taxi with two women.

The Love Island winner is gearing up for a reunion with the handsome Italian after enjoying a week-long working vacation in Los Angeles, where she took part in an undisclosed new project.

But she took time away from the location shoot on Tuesday — her last day in Southern California — to admit she missed her boyfriend.

She shared a short Instagram video with followers, saying, “So I’m on hiatus again, but I’m not going to lie, Davide, I miss you. I wish you were here with me right now and chilling with me. I hope you are well, my love.’

Perhaps with Davide in mind, the Turkish-born model and actress later enjoyed a sumptuous meal at the romantic Catch LA restaurant before preparing for her return flight to England.

A source previously told MailOnline that the Love Island winners are doing well and that Ekin-Su is “loving life” in LA as she works on her secret project.

Aside from the drama surrounding their love lives, the pair took to Instagram earlier on Tuesday to share their joy at winning the E! award for the best Memorable Reality TV moment.

The source explains: “Ekin is in a great spot in LA, as are she and Davide as a couple and that she is focusing on her next big project to be revealed later this week.

“She is currently in LA, loves living in the sun and planning big things.”

Davide was spotted at a party with two Icelandic women in London on Saturday while his girlfriend Ekin-Su was away and the moment was captured by an onlooker.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

Pals: Davide was joined on Saturday night by Anita Gunnarsdottir (left) and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd (right). The pair sat next to him during the KSI fight before sharing a taxi together

In footage of the moment obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.