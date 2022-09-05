Davide Sanclimenti admits his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is not perfect

<!–

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti admits his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu still has its ups and downs, as the couple continues with recently published images of the Italian in the back of a taxi with two women.

The pair became household names after their appearance on the ITV2 dating show over the summer before finally beating fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish for the cash prize.

But after getting used to a new normal after their return to the UK, Davide says his romance with the Turkish actress is still not going well.

Opening: Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti admits his relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu still has its ups and downs as they come to terms with overnight fame

He said this morning: ‘I felt like I was off the planet for two months, but our relationship is getting better and better.

“When we came out, we felt like a real boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Ekin-Su admitted that during their stay at the villa, she was so invested in Davide that she became oblivious to the cameras filming her every move.

Well done: The pair became a household name after their appearance on the ITV2 show before beating fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish for the cash prize

Acting together: The couple appeared on Monday’s issue of This Morning, where they discussed their ongoing relationship

She said, “We forgot it was a TV show. It hit us when the final came up. We hoped others would win.’

The pair also paid attention to Davide’s recent appearance at KSI’s boxing extravaganza, after which he was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic influencers.

“It was not fun for Ekin-Su to end up in that situation,” he admitted. ‘We’ve been talking all evening. When I saw the newspaper, I had to laugh.’

Still together: After returning to the UK, having returned to a new normal, Davide says his romance with the Turkish actress is hitting the road

Candid: The pair also shed light on Davide’s recent appearance at KSI’s boxing extravaganza, after which he was spotted in a taxi with two Icelandic influencers

Ekin Su, who was in Los Angeles at the time, added: “I called Davide and asked what was going on – it wasn’t just them, there was a group of them. It’s nice that fans support you, but our relationship is private.’

When Davide pressured the prospect of marriage and children, he said, “We’ll be next.”

The handsome Italian Davide was spotted two weeks ago at a party with two Icelandic women in London while his girlfriend was away in Los Angeles.

Unpleasant: “It was not fun for Ekin-Su to end up in that situation,” he admitted. ‘We’ve been talking all evening. I laughed when I saw the newspaper

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The sunthe Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and her boyfriend Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

In a new interview with goss.ieEkin-Su said, “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him all night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a cab with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that’s all.”

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.