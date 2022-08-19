David Zaslav RAVES about House of Dragon, says HBO has ‘shepherded the next big cultural moment’

Rating:

This time it’s really all about the dragons. Fantasy addicts ahead of Game Of Thrones always claimed that the mythical fire-breathing monsters were the real stars of the show.

The nudity, the brothel scenes, the rapes and violence against women were all a deplorable necessity imposed by the sexual excesses of writer George RR Martin’s epic novels.

This was never a very convincing defense. It’s one thing to suspend your disbelief in witches and demons, quite another to accept that a generation of teenage boys went through Queen Cersei’s naked shameless shame so they could move on to the next scene with dragons.

Now this theory is being put to the test. There’s very little medieval rumpy-pumpy in House Of The Dragon – and what there is, you’ll wish you’d never seen it.

However, as the title suggests, there are a large number of 80 foot lizards with crocodile teeth and eagle claws. In addition, the computer graphics are astonishingly convincing. When a dragon sneaks out of its dungeon into a gladiatorial arena and sets a hapless goat ablaze with a single roar, it’s as exciting as any of the images of lions hunting wildebeest in a wildlife documentary.

But what characterizes this lavish series, conceived as a prequel to Games Of Thrones, is its radically different treatment of women. They are the real power in the kingdom.

When Cersei (Lena Headley) was sentenced to that humiliating march through streets filled with screaming crowds, it was for an episode shown in 2015.

Since then, the MeToo movement has transformed TV production. Another Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, who played the future Empress Daenerys Targaryen, has complained that she was teary-eyed by some of her nude scenes a decade ago. They would not be filmed today, she says.

Rather than portraying women as often submissive and sex objects, House Of The Dragon has the rivalry between two powerful female aristocrats at the heart of its story.

We can guess, from the moment we see best friends Alicent and Rhaenyra together, that they will soon be at each other’s throats – and that their feud could drag their kingdom into civil war.

In the opening scene, the king’s daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (newcomer Milly Alcock), rises from her dragon Syrax after an aerial tour of Westeros that proves the filmmakers’ ambition to create an entire world using CGI.

Rhaenyra’s best friend and the daughter of her father’s chief adviser is Lady Alicent Hightower (played first by Emily Carey and later by Olivia Cooke, brilliant as Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair).

Miss Hightower doesn’t seem very impressed with dragon climbing, which tells us everything we need to know about her. Never trust a woman who doesn’t like a fire-breathing cross between a dinosaur and a jumbo jet.

By the way, if you balk at those names, don’t even think about pushing through. Even more so than the original show, this one is obsessed with the tongue twisting details of Martin’s imagination.

It’s based on a 2018 chronicle called Fire & Blood, written in the style of a 1950s history book, with very little dialogue or description and a preponderance of noble family trees.

The TV version evokes this with a three-minute proclamation, beginning: ‘It is now the ninth year of King Viserys I Targaryen’s reign, 172 years before the death of Mad King Aerys…’

Much of the first episode continues in this vein, dumping information about the viewer into cartloads. Several early scenes show the king’s council chamber, where bickering lords take turns reminding each other of their empire’s recent past.

All this is presented in the cod-Shakespeare language with lots of ‘mayhaps’ and ‘mine lieges’.

Rhaenyra, who is 15 at the start, is expected to wait at her father’s table and fill cups with wine. It’s a useful crash course for her in Targaryen politics, though it does mean Milly Alcock has little to do for the first hour other than hold a wine pitcher and practice looking like Emilia Clarke’s twin brother.

Arguments about her father’s succession to the Iron Throne soon add depth to the character, with a connection to every dimension of the plot. Game Of Thrones worked as a collection of separate stories, slowly coming together, but this prequel has a more conventional structure – centered on Rhaenyra. Later in the series, as the princess grows up, Emma D’Arcy takes over the role.

D’Arcy identifies as “non-binary” and asks to be referred to as “she” rather than “she”. In this, the star as namesake is Emma Corbin, who played Princess Diana in The Crown. It may be strange that non-binary actors so often portray princesses, the most feminine of all female archetypes.

Rhaenyra’s tawdry father, King Viserys I, a man who makes Frank Spencer seem decisive, is played by Paddy Considine. He wouldn’t have lasted ten minutes in Game Of Thrones, where even popular characters were lucky enough to live longer than three episodes.

House Of The Dragon has a different pace and Viserys survives for a while, although not quite intact. That doesn’t mean this show doesn’t have a taste for blood.

Torture, mass execution and fights to the death are reenacted in psychotic detail. In particular, there is an obsession with childbirth. The opening episode, starring Sian Brooke as the heavily pregnant queen, turns into a horror movie remake of Call The Midwife – the Texas Midwife Massacre.

A joust ends in a brawl with the camera zooming in to repeat each ax through the skull in bloody slow motion.

And when the City Watch, commanded by the king’s cunning brother Daemon, cracks down on the crime, its zero-tolerance policy is pushed to its limits.

All the scum from King’s Landing are rounded up for punishment. Petty thieves have their hands chopped off. Robbers have their heads chopped off.

When a sex offender is caught (and not half the men in Westeros are sex offenders?), something else is chopped off, in clinical close-up.

This brings us to the biggest name in the series: Matt Smith, who plays Daemon with a silver wig and his ears sticking out like a pair of dragon wings.

Smith features in both sex scenes punctuating early episodes. Viewers who grew up with him on Doctor Who should be warned that one shot reveals a naked Daemon, from behind, with his pink back looking like two slabs of pork on a butcher shop.

His friend, whose favors he has bought, notices his lack of enthusiasm. “What’s troubling you, my prince?” she’s shaking.

When he turns around, careful camera angles hide the worst, though this attempt at modesty has an unfortunate effect: Matt doesn’t seem to have genitals like Barbie’s friend Ken.

Believe me, if I could hijack a Tardis and travel back to a time when I hadn’t seen it, I would.

In another scene, Daemon stages an orgy, shortly after his hopes of becoming king are dashed and shattered. His heart isn’t in it – he can’t even be bothered to undress, for which we can all be thankful.

Instead, he indulges in Westeros’ main pastime and delivers a speech. All naked orgivers hold their poses, like a lewd tableau in the old windmill theatre.

One thing’s for sure, fans of this lavish, spectacular fantasy show will never have to protest that they’re not looking forward to the rude bits.

This time, when someone pushes you, “It’s the dragons I like,” they’ll tell the truth.