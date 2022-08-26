David Warner reveals brutal bruises from cupping to help his injured shoulder

<!–

Australian cricketer David Warner has revealed he has a shoulder injury ahead of his three-day one-day international series against Zimbabwe, which begins in Townsville on Sunday.

David, 35, confirmed the news on his Instagram stories, sharing some brutal bruises from cupping therapy.

The father of three posted a photo of the big bruises on his shoulder on Instagram, writing in the caption: “Honest to say my shoulder (two face palm emojis) is ??”

Sydney Thunder’s new recruit was pictured lying on his stomach with his face buried in a towel.

There were four large, painful-looking circular bruises across his injured right shoulder.

“Cupping therapy” is an ancient form of alternative medicine in which cups are placed on the skin to create intense suction.

The practice is believed to treat pain, inflammation, and blood flow. It is also thought to help with cellulite and even cause weight loss.

David laughed with daughter Indi Rae on Tuesday as he attended reading day at her school

Many celebrities are fans of the treatment, including Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham.

Australia will also host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series in Cairns starting on September 6 with Warner named in both squads.

Meanwhile, David laughed with daughter Indi Rae on Tuesday as he attended reading day at her school.

The doting dad uploaded a series of photos of the happy couple on Instagram with the caption: ‘Reading days at school with our Indi, [Candice]. What book am I reading?’

The aspiring politician is married to Candice Warner, 37, a retired Australian professional ironwoman and lifesaver. The couple have two other daughters Ivy Mae, six, and Indi Rae, five.

David and Candice Warner have been married for six years. She is pictured with her three daughters Ivy, six, Indi Rae, five, and Isla, two

David recently requested a meeting with the board of Cricket Australia to discuss the possibility of undoing his lifelong captaincy after returning to the Big Bash after a nine-year hiatus.

He ended his Big Bash exile after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder that will allow him to represent the franchise when not on international duty for Australia.

David’s signature is a major coup for Cricket Australia, who are desperately trying to revive the struggling Big Bash.

He was sensationally hit with a lifetime ban from both captain and vice-captain of the Australian cricket team for his role as one of the main instigators of the infamous Sandpapergate scandal in Cape Town during the South Africa Test in 2018.

There is now growing pressure for David to take on the Sydney Thunder captaincy for the 2022-23 season, with Usman Khawaja moving to the Brisbane Heat.

“As I’ve said many times off the record, it’s up to the board to contact me and open their doors,” Warner said.

‘Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them.

“The board has changed since 2018 when all those sanctions were handed out. It would be great to talk to them and see where we stand.”