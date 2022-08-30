David Warner recreates his famous TikTok clip of himself dancing Bollywood-style

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian cricketer David Warner, 35, has sent his fans into a tailspin by posting a video of him dancing Bollywood style to the song ‘Butta Bomma’ by popular Indian recording artist Armaan Malik.

David made millions of TikTok followers in India when he posted another version of the dance in 2020, which featured his wife Candice.

‘Butta Bomma’ in Telugu language translates to ‘Basket Doll’ in English.

Australian cricketer David Warner, 35, has sent his fans into a tailspin by posting a video of him dancing Bollywood style to the song ‘Butta Bomma’ by popular Indian recording artist Armaan Malik. He can be seen here dancing in another social media clip with one of his daughters

Warner uploaded the video to his Instagram account on Sunday, writing next to it, “Another one of my favorites. Do you prefer this or the original? Candice and I are dancing!! #buttabomma’

In the video, Warner is seen dressed as Malik, complete with his trademark spiky and cropped beard.

He wears an open white shirt with black leather pants, while breaking into another with a black and white floral shirt.

Warner also poses in front of a mirror wearing a blue scarf and is later seen stamping his feet in sync with the backup dancers.

‘Butta Bomma’ is a hit by popular Indian artist Armaan Malik

Many of Warner’s TikTok videos have been viewed millions of times. He has 4.8 million followers on the social media app, many of them from India.

In April, he litigated the IPL when he was caught dancing to the song ‘Srivalli’ while playing for the Delhi Capitals in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, granting requests from the crowd while he was along the border.

David is married to Candice, 37, a retired Australian professional ironworker and lifesaver. The couple have three daughters Ivy Mae, six, Indi Rae, five, and Isla Rose, three, who often produce family Bollywood videos with him.

Warner is equally popular in Pakistan.

He sent Pakistani fans into a frenzy when he danced in the outfield several times during the Pakistan vs Australia test in Rawlpindi in March.