David Warner poised to be Australia's next ODI CAPTAIN – as he is endorsed by teammate Mitch Marsh

Endorsed by Mitchell Marsh and outgoing ODI captain Aaron Finch to take over

Warner, 35, will need Cricket Australia to overturn his lifetime leadership ban

Polarizing batsman David Warner is set to become Australia’s next one-day captain – despite his central role in the infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal in South Africa.

Warner, 35, could replace the retiring Aaron Finch and the man they call ‘Bull’ has been endorsed by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

“He (Warner) is a big leader among our group,” Marsh said.

‘As far as all decisions are concerned, I steer clear of all those conversations. But he is a fantastic man to have in the squad.’

Marsh himself was considered for the role, but ruled himself out of contention.

“Probably not to be honest, I’m out of the running,” he told AAP. ‘The World Cup (T20) is such an exciting prospect for all of us, worrying about that sort of thing (one-day captaincy) is just not on my radar at the moment.’

If Warner is to take up the position, the veteran will need Cricket Australia to overturn his lifetime leadership ban stemming largely from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

In shocking scenes which resulted in Warner, then-captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft all being handed bans of between nine and 12 months for bringing the sport into disrepute, Warner was seen as the main on-field instigator at Newlands.

Bancroft was caught red-handed on TV cameras using yellow sandpaper in his pocket to alter the movement of the ball.

The pictures went viral, with Warner also vice-captain at the time.

Finch also believes that Warner’s lifetime ban from CA should be lifted.

Warner was handed a lifetime managerial ban by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa (pictured with wife Candice)

“He (Warner) is someone I’ve played under a couple of times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain,” he told Triple M.

‘He’s been fantastic. He is an incredibly tactical captain and one at the time the boys loved playing under.

‘Would I like to see (his ban) overturned? Yes, absolutely.

– What he can offer, not just now as a player, but in the future so that he can train and help the next generation of players coming through, is so important.

‘You do your time and he really has.’

Other contenders include Test skipper Pat Cummins and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.