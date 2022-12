Making his twenty-fifth Test century, he joined a illustrious group of names to achieve the single milestone and became only the second Australian to do so behind Ricky Ponting who is the only player to score two hundreds in his 100th Test. Warner also became only the second player to score a century in both his ODI 100th as in his 100th Test, after Gordon Greenidge, and became the eighth aussie pass 8000 test races during the course of their innings.