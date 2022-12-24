David Warner issues ominous warning to Cameron Green after $3 million Indian Premier League payday

David Warner thinks Cameron Green has a new nickname – ‘Money Bags’.

Predictably, Green’s record-breaking IPL contract provoked a ruthless reaction from his Australian Test teammate.

“I think he took an RDO today during our main session,” Warner said at the MCG on Friday ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

But Warner said there are dire consequences for Green after he became the most expensive Australian player in the history of the lucrative Indian Premier League.

The 23-year-old all-rounder was sold to the Mumbai Indians for a whopping $3.15 million, more than the amount the Kolkata Knight Riders paid for Pat Cummins in 2020.

Warner says Green (pictured together) will have to be wary of the intense pressure and long periods away from loved ones that come with his record-breaking IPL contract

“There will be a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation,” Warner said.

“That’s just the nature of the beast when it comes to the IPL, when you have that kind of money lying around.

Warner noted that next year’s IPL will be played amid a busy Australian team schedule that includes the grueling Indian Test tour, an away Ashes series and a World Cup.

“You will be away from home for a long time as a small child,” he said.

How he handles that himself – he must have a lot of support from his management and family.

The lanky all-rounder (pictured training for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG) bagged the richest IPL contract of any Australian player

The Aussie lead-off batsman (pictured with his daughter after playing in the first Test against South Africa) recently opened up about how difficult it was for him to spend long periods without his family.

That will be his biggest hurdle. It’s not about going out and performing, he will, that’s inevitable.

“There’s a lot of cricket to be played – so good luck to us all.”

Warner also said Green would one day have to choose between the three forms of the game, just as England captain Ben Stokes has given up on one hit wonders.

“He’s going to have to make a big decision with his body in a few years,” Warner said.

The Aussie lead-off hitter recently started taking the toll of being away from his family for extended periods.

He explained that his one-year suspension from top cricket over the 2018 Sandpapergate ball mess scandal was actually nice because he finally got to spend some time with his wife Candice and their daughters.