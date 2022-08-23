David Warner goes to reading day at daughter Indi Rae’s school 

<!–

David Warner laughed with daughter Indi Rae on Tuesday as he attended reading day at her school.

The cricketer, 35, wore a black patterned hoodie and blue cap as he helped his daughter, six, navigate a children’s book during class.

David uploaded a series of photos of the happy couple on Instagram with the caption: ‘Reading days at school with our Indi, [Candice]. What book am I reading?’

It comes after the Warner’s spent the school holidays in Bali, Indonesia, last month.

David and wife Candice, reportedly worth more than $12 million, eschewed their glamorous reputation when they indulged in traditionally “bogan” activities, such as haggling over fake luxury branded items.

The aspiring politician shared a photo to Instagram of a local market stall laden with handmade knick-knacks and a pile of counterfeit designer wallets.

“I went out of my way to get a good price for the Mimco wallet,” the batsman captioned the image, tagging his wife, 37, and adding a face palm emoji.

David was kidding, of course, because Candice can easily afford to buy real handbags and is often seen carrying the latest luxury fashion items.

He then shared a photo of himself cuddling with his wife as they drove around in a hotel buggy, as well as a clip of his daughters, Ivy Mae, seven, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose, two, shopping at a pastry shop.

David and Candice enjoyed another taste of the bogan Bali experience as they watched the sunset on the beach in Nusa Dua.

Photos showed the couple relaxing barefoot on large beach cushions, sipping champagne glasses and roasting marshmallows over a campfire with their kids.

Candice radiated glamor in a one-shoulder maxi dress with gold earrings, while David was dressed in a blue tee and gray shorts.

A red tent stood on the nearby sand, but it’s unclear if the famous family slept on the beach.

It seems unlikely the Warners would work it out on the sand, given that they reportedly stayed at Bali’s lavish Ritz-Carlton hotel in Nusa Dua, where rooms cost up to $3,000 a night.

David hinted that his family was staying at the five-star resort earlier in the day when he shared a photo of a chef cooking skewers on a grill, captioning it, “BBQ nights @RitzCarltonBali.”

Photos showed the couple relaxing barefoot on large beach cushions, sipping champagne glasses and roasting marshmallows over a campfire with their kids. (Pictured with eldest daughter Ivy)