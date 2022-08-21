David Warner doesn’t look like this anymore!

<!–

David Warner debuted a brand new look on Saturday.

The Australian cricketer, 35, stunned spectators as he attended the races for a day looking for every inch the stylish gentleman.

David adopted a clean-shaven look for the occasion as she posed for a selfie with wife Candice.

David Warner, 35, transformed himself into a stylish gentleman for a day at the races on Saturday with wife Candice (right)

The cricket superstar looked slick in a checked suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and striped tie.

He chose to complete his look with a pair of fashionable frames and a fresh haircut.

“Devilish,” Candice captioned the photo shared on Instagram, referring to horse racing.

Other photos showed a fit David posing with a group of VIPs during the races.



It comes nearly a year after David said he might one day go into politics, seeking to heal a divided country.

In September 2021, he told Stellar magazine that his cricket days were not forever and that he was interested in running for public office.

“My days as a cricketer are numbered and the past two years have been a bit of a sense of retirement for everyone,” he said.

Fans are used to seeing David with a more relaxed look

‘A lot of people say I should look at politics. From where I sit in my life, I love world politics. And I like the feeling of helping people.’

He added that he is tired of how prime ministers run the states – and thinks he can lend a hand.

‘I don’t know much about policy, but I’m tired of that nonsense’ [politicians] want to try throwing,’ he said.

David often shows that he spends time on the beach

“I love being part of a team. But when you have state prime ministers who don’t want to work as a team and throw others under the bus, it’s not a great look for a country. It shows that we are divided.

“How are you supposed to teach your kids the importance of working together if our leaders aren’t?”

David and his wife Candice, 37, who married in 2015, are parents to daughters Ivy, seven, Indi, six, and Isla, two.