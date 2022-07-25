David Warner death: Titanic star dies aged 80 following cancer-related illness 

Titanic actor David Warner has died of cancer at the age of 80.

The actor played Spicer Lovejoy in the blockbuster and was also known for roles in films such as The Omen, A Christmas Carol and Mary Poppins Returns.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the BBC saying he had been ill for the past year and a half.

Heartbreaking: Titanic actor David Warner has died aged 80 after a cancer-related illness

They said: ‘Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.

“He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are devastated.’

Educated at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, the actor’s career began in 1962 with roles in the films We Joined The Navy and The King’s Breakfast.

His career was given a major boost in 1966 when he landed the lead role in Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment opposite Vanessa Redgrave.

Career: (pictured in the 1997 film co-star Billy Xane)

Statement:

The film helped establish his reputation for playing off-the-wall characters.

One of his most famous roles was that of Keith Jennings in the classic horror film The Omen, released in 1976.

David left the UK in 1987 for Hollywood and lived there for 15 years. He has appeared in such films as Star Trek V and VI and Planet Of The Apes.

More recent appearances include the 2017 romantic comedy You Me And Him and his last role as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns the following year.

Illness: (photo performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1964)

Roles: (depicted in Star Trek V, 1989)

Success: (pictured in 1984)

In addition to his film and TV work, David had a successful theater career, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963, playing the title roles in Henry VI, Richard II and Hamlet.

His portrayal of the Danish prince as a radical student was not well received by critics, but struck a chord with the younger audience.

The actor previously said, “When I was a kid and saw Shakespeare, I never heard the actors because of all the posturing and declaiming,

‘I thought today’s kids were definitely the same as me, didn’t want Shakespeare shoved down their throats. I wanted them to come back of their own free will.’

According to the BBC, the actor leaves behind his beloved partner Lisa Bowerman, his beloved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his close friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans and his many gold dust friends. ‘