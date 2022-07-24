David Walliams takes his own pillow as he jets out of Sydney after Australia’s Got Talent filming

He has been working hard on filming the new season of Australia’s Got Talent.

And David Walliams made sure he got the best rest possible on his flight home to the UK on Friday night after being Down Under for several weeks.

The British prankster was seen carrying his own pillow when flying out of Sydney on an Emirates flight.

David Walliams took his own pillow with him on the Emirates flight when he returned to the UK after filming Australia's Got Talent on Friday night

Accompanied by a member of the ground crew, the 50-year-old was carrying a navy blue carry-on bag that matched his navy blue tracksuit.

He also wore a comfortable pair of trainers and chose not to have a face mask as he walked through the terminal.

David and his fellow Australia’s Got Talent judges Kate Ritchie and Alesha Dixon had finished filming the new season finale at Sydney’s Riverside Theater earlier in the evening.

The trio left the room late at night while David still looked neat in his black tuxedo with a white shirt, black bow tie and matching shiny black shoes.

David replaced Neil Patrick Harris, who didn’t want to risk getting stuck in Australia again during lockdowns.

“He didn’t let his kids go through that again,” a production source told the Daily Mail Australia.

Meanwhile, Alesha accepted the job after Amanda Holden, 51, turned down the role to focus on her career in the UK.

Shane Jacobson, 52, is the only returning judge from the last time the program aired in 2019.

That season also featured chef Manu Feildel, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, and music theater artist Lucy Durack.

While in Australia, David enjoyed a steamy date night with Ugandan-Australian actress Suzan Mutesi just three days after a chance meeting.

The Little Britain star took Suzan, 36, to see Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis at the Hoyts cinemas in Sydney’s Moore Park.

According to an eyewitness, the couple “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” and shared a passionate kiss during the nearly three-hour film.

“They were in the front, we had to walk past them to get into our seats,” said the spy.

“During the film, they were all over each other and even shared a passionate kiss,” she added.

It is understood that the couple met last Thursday after a chance meeting in the lobby of their hotel.

“We just met in the hotel breakfast room, and we’re standing in front of the chocolate fountain because we’re about to announce my engagement,” David joked in a bizarre clip Susan shared on Instagram at the time.

“I like a girl who comes to breakfast in her robe, that’s cool,” David continued before adding:

“We’re getting married to guard this space.”

In another clip, David called himself Susan’s fiancée while wishing her a happy birthday in front of SAS Australia’s Ant Middleton.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the couple exchanged contact details and kept in touch before David invited Suzan out for a night out.

Originally from Uganda, Suzan moved to Australia for high school before earning a Bachelor of Design with a major in Fashion.

She has worked in fashion alongside her acting career, appearing in major films such as the 2022 Marvel epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Suzan is also a published author and a fixture on the Sydney social scene.

The Little Britain star took Suzan, 36, to see Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis at Hoyts cinemas in Sydney’s Moore Park

She has a whopping one million followers on Instagram, making her one of Australia’s most followed social media stars.

In April, it was reported that David had joined celebrity favorite dating app Raya.

In recent years, he has been associated with a range of beauties, including Natalie Imbruglia, 47, Keeley Hazell, 35, and Ashley James, 34. He was married to supermodel Lara Stone from 2010-2015 and they have a son named Alfred.