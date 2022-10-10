David Walliams says he’s ‘in a happy place’ but ‘some stress’ come with trying to be creative

He is a popular comedian who regularly appears on TV screens.

And in a new interview, David Walliams, 51, said he feels “in a happy place” because he insisted it’s important to have a goal, but admitted that “some stress” comes with always trying to be creative.

The father-of-one — who shares son Alfred, nine, with ex Lara Stone — opened up about his stance on happiness and overcoming adversity, confessing that, “Camp humor has always been a great weapon.”

In the latest episode of podcast Live well, be well, David mused: ‘Happiness is a little fleeting, it’s something that catches you. You know, because I think there’s kind of a tendency to think, oh, well, you know, I should ALWAYS be happy.

“It feels like something you catch in an instant, doesn’t it? And you just realize, ‘Oh, I’m really happy’. It’s a very nice feeling, isn’t it? But it’s not necessarily all the time.

“I mean, being content is one thing, isn’t it? I think that’s kind of peace in some way.

“But you know, for me I’m always kind of a pursuit, so I’m always trying to be creative, I’m always trying to do things and there’s some stress involved with that.

“So things frustrate me of course and stuff. There are moments of those things, but overall I feel in a happy place.”

He continued: ‘I think the goal is very important and you can have it, it doesn’t have to be on working days?

“It’s taking care of your child, maintaining a house, cooking a meal, working for a good cause, but without any purpose. I think people are starting to unravel a little bit.”

On diversity, David praised humor as the way to deal with it, as he explained: “I think comedy is a good way to deal with adversity, I think, and that often comes from difficult situations and it’s a way that you sometimes know.

“You hear people shouting at people in the street and shouting something back.

“As my gay friends said, sometimes someone would yell something awful ‘oh you queer’ or something like that across the street and they’d say, ‘That’s how I got started’. In fact, camp humor has always been a great weapon.’

The BGT star admitted that it pleases people that “you just can’t worry about it” because it’s not possible to please everyone.

David said, ‘You’re doing a theater show, and you’ve got two and a half hours, okay, win everyone over and I think I want to make everyone laugh, have the best time of your life.

“But some people, you just didn’t like it. And you can’t worry about it, you just can’t worry about it. You just can’t please everyone.’