David Walliams reveals why he keeps his son Alfred, nine, out of the spotlight

David Walliams has revealed why he wants to keep his young son out of the limelight.

The 51-year-old comedian and author shares son Alfred, nine, with his Dutch model ex-wife Lara Stone, whom he broke up with in 2015.

Although David and Lara both have high profile careers, they came to the conclusion that they wanted Alfred to grow up like other children.

Speak with HELLO! MagazineDavid said, ‘I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up for. Making a television show, being in the spotlight is inevitable and as a child that must be quite difficult.’

He was married to supermodel Lara Stone from 2010-2015 and the couple, who are now co-parent Alfred, have always been extremely private when it comes to Alfred, only posting face-covered photos on social media.

David explained the reason behind it: “You don’t know what they want to do with their lives. They can choose to do something completely private, then it doesn’t seem like any advantage to be in the spotlight.’

David admitted to trying to get tips from his Britain’s Got Talent colleague Alesha Dixon and praised her for being a good mother.

He said: ‘She is very involved with the children. Seeing her around her kids makes you understand why they love her so much.

We were recently in Australia doing ‘Australia’s Got Talent’ and her whole family was there ‘her sister, her partner’s brother and everything. She’s a very family oriented person and she clearly loves her kids.’

It comes after David enjoyed a steamy date night in Australia with Ugandan-Australian actress Suzan Mutesi, just three days after a chance meeting.

The Little Britain star took Suzan, 36, to see Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis at the Hoyts cinemas in Sydney’s Moore Park.

According to an eyewitness, the couple “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” and shared a passionate kiss during the nearly three-hour film.

“They were in the front, we had to walk past them to get into our seats,” said the spy.

“During the film, they were all over each other and even shared a passionate kiss,” she added.

It is understood that the couple met last Thursday after a chance meeting in the lobby of their hotel.

“We just met in the hotel’s breakfast room, and we’re standing in front of the chocolate fountain because we’re about to announce my engagement,” David joked in a bizarre clip Susan shared on Instagram at the time.

“I like a girl who comes to breakfast in her robe, that’s cool,” David continued before adding, “We’re getting married to guard this space.”

In another clip, David called himself Susan’s fiancée while wishing her a happy birthday in front of SAS Australia’s Ant Middleton.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the couple exchanged contact details and kept in touch before David invited Suzan out for a night out.

Originally from Uganda, Suzan moved to Australia for high school before earning a Bachelor of Design with a major in Fashion.

She has worked in fashion alongside her acting career, appearing in major films such as the 2022 Marvel epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Suzan is also a published author and a fixture on the Sydney social scene.

She has a whopping one million followers on Instagram, making her one of Australia’s most followed social media stars.

In April, it was reported that David had joined celebrity favorite dating app Raya.

In recent years, he has been associated with a range of beauties, including Natalie Imbruglia, 47, Keeley Hazell, 35, and Ashley James, 34.