David Walliams jumps off yacht with Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley

They enjoy a trip in the south of France together.

And David Walliams made sure to be the center of attention when he jumped his feet off Elton John’s luxury yacht in front of the singer and Elizabeth Hurley, 57.

BGT judge, David, 51, had a Go-Pro in hand when he jumped off the side of the Riva ’76 Perseo vessel on Wednesday in a palm tree print swimsuit.

Rocket Maaan! David Walliams delighted his friends Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John when he jumped off the Riva 76 Perseo yacht into the water in southern France on Wednesday

Elizabeth had a wry smile on her face as she watched from a table on deck, sitting with her feet up on the boat costing around £3million.

She wore oversized sunglasses and a deep coral swimsuit that fit her perfectly.

Elton, 79, wore his label of choice – Gucci – and opted for a comfortable-looking combo decorated with the fashion house’s famous logo.

With her feet up: Elizabeth had a wry smile on her face as she watched from a table on the deck, sitting with her feet up on the boat costing around £3million

As a brand ambassador for the label, he also wore polarized oversized sunglasses from Gucci.

Though not pictured, David, Elton’s husband, was with the group during the trip and was spotted in yellow shorts and Gucci x Adidas print shirt.

David took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his husband Elton. He captioned the snap: ‘Dressed to Celebrate’.

Wow! Elton, 79, wore his label of choice – Gucci – and opted for a comfy-looking combo emblazoned with the fashion house’s famous logo as he chatted with a friend.

Elton has a lot to celebrate as he just released a single with Britney Spears called Hold Me Closer – her first release in six years – which is number one in 33 countries.

The song combines his 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, as well as portions of 1976’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

It comes after Elizabeth reportedly struck a deal with the Karen Millen brand to become the new face – and body – of their fashion line.

Dazzling: Elton later showed off his glittering Gucci ensemble and purple visor glasses in an Instagram photo to his post: ‘the world needs more sparkle…’

Pals: It comes after Elizabeth couldn’t hold back her smile earlier in the day when she socialized with David on Instagram as they joined Elton at his home in Nice, France

Liz is also said to receive a £300,000 fee for her work and is tipped to strip to show off their bikini collection and swimsuit line

Elizabeth, who is also known for her love of high-end fashion – snapped on red carpets with Versace – is ready to raise the bar and bring extra glamor to the mainstream fashion business.

A Karen Millen source told The Sun on Sunday: “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited about this high-profile deal.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the star who designs all of her own swimwear, is getting a six-figure deal for the collaboration.