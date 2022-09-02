David Walliams cuts a smart figure in a silver suit as he joins David Schwimmer for dinner in London

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Unlikely friends David Schwimmer and David Walliams enjoyed an alfresco dinner in London on Thursday.

The duo appeared in good spirits as they dined at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair, the A-list’s favorite and private members’ club.

To keep his look smart for the outing, comedian Walliams, 51, donned a silver suit, while Schwimmer, 55, opted for an all-black ensemble.

Double blow: David Walliams cut a smart figure in a silver suit on Thursday as he joined his good friend David Schwimmer for an alfresco dinner in London

The Britain’s Got Talent judges paired his suit with a crisp white shirt and added a pair of smart black shoes as he smiled for the camera.

While American actor Schwimmer paired dark jeans with a quarter-sleeve shirt and added a pair of gray Nike sneakers to his ensemble.

When he arrived at the diner, he grabbed a denim jacket and unobtrusively held on with a baseball cap.

Catching up: The pair appeared in good spirits as they dined at the A-list favourite, which serves Northern Italian fare

Calm: American actor Schwimmer paired dark jeans with a quarter-sleeve shirt, the American actor added a pair of gray Nike sneakers to his ensemble

Suave: While Britain’s Got Talent judge David paired his suit with a crisp white shirt and a pair of smart black shoes

Smile: He smiled for the camera before meeting his friend at the restaurant in central London

The duo appeared cheerful as they enjoyed the meal, and laughed among themselves as they dined in Northern Italian cuisine.

They seemed to be in deep conversation, with Walliams making a series of animated hand gestures as he spoke.

As New York-born Schwimmer leaned forward as he listened intently, enjoying catching up with his British friend.

Warm evening: They chose an outdoor table, enjoying dinner and drinks in the open air

Long conversations: they seemed deep in conversation on the other side of the table, leaning forward as the other spoke

Get comfortable: Schwimmer took off his hat as they sat down and put his belongings on the seat next to him

Night out: They enjoyed dinner for about two hours, before leaving in a private car

It seems to be a tradition for the couple after they went out for dinner together in April.

While sharing a ray with each other to their respective social media pages, fans went wild for the crossover – calling them “twins.”

And in 2019, they took a day trip to see Stevie Wonder’s show at BST Live in Hyde Park, along with girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

Animated: Walliams made a series of animated hand gestures as he spoke

Storytime: The comedian threw his hands in the air at the table as Schwimmer listened intently

Tradition: It seems to be a tradition for the couple after they went out to dinner together in April

It comes as Walliams has just returned to the UK after a recent holiday to Nice with Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John.

He and model Elizabeth spent time this week at the Rocket Man singer’s home in the French city, along with the hitmaker’s husband, David Furnish.

The group of friends documented their outing to Instagram, sharing a slew of sweet snaps as they soaked up the sun.

While Schwimmer, who is best known for playing Ross Geller on the hit sitcom Friends, keeps his personal life private and shares sporadic updates with his 6.7 million Instagram followers.

Fresh home: It comes as Walliams has just returned to the UK after a recent holiday to Nice with Elizabeth Hurley and Elton John