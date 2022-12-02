David Tepper, Panthers owner, and his real-estate firm are under criminal investigation for using state funds.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his real estate company are the center of a criminal investigation to see if they misused public money in their failed attempt to build a practice facility for the South Carolina NFL team.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said state agents and local prosecutors are aiding the investigation and that the investigation does not mean a crime has been committed.

“An investigation is simply an investigation and should not lead to the conclusion that wrongdoing has been committed by either party,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and York County Attorney Kevin Brackett said Thursday night in a joint statement announcing Tepper and GT Real Estate. named, established the company to guide the construction project.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper (pictured) and his real estate company are the focus of a criminal investigation to see if they misused public money in their failed attempt to build a practice facility for the South Carolina NFL team

Tepper’s company denied any criminal wrongdoing and suggested the timing of the announcement could be intended to disrupt a settlement the team reached with York County to pay back more than $21 million, an amount that is about equal to the sales tax money the project received to improve roads around the city. facility.

“This is a simple commercial issue that will be fully resolved. The underlying disputes arise from contracts that the parties have jointly negotiated and are publicly available. Funds paid by the county were treated in accordance with the terms of those contracts,” said Tepper’s GT Real Estate statement.

Tepper, a hedge fund manager who is one of the richest owners in the NFL, and the Panthers have announced plans for an $800 million practice facility, team offices, a sports medicine complex, hotels and entertainment near Rock Hill in 2019.

Both local and South Carolina leaders applauded the investment, which provided incentive and relished taking part of the NFL team away from North Carolina and Charlotte, where the team plays its games about 25 miles away .

Construction crews working on the Carolina Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. A South Carolina sheriff has announced that its deputies have launched a criminal investigation into whether Panthers owner David Tepper or his company misused state money intended for a failed practice facility

But after less than two years, Tepper’s company abruptly stopped work on the facility before the steel superstructure was completed and declared bankruptcy. Work continues on a state-promised interstate hub, and Tepper’s company is seeking to sell the land in the busy, growing region.

Tepper’s company blamed Rock Hill for failing to issue bonds, saying the city and other governments failed to deliver on funding and other promises.

York County and Rock Hill have denied those claims, and what Tepper’s company is responsible for is being challenged in federal bankruptcy court.

York County announced shortly after the bankruptcy that Tepper’s company had spent $21 million in sales tax money earmarked for roads on a “failed vanity project.”

“Instead of covering the project budget themselves, the Tepper defendants took money from York County and its taxpayers,” the county said in a lawsuit.

The criminal investigation was announced just days after the Panthers and York County announced they had settled that lawsuit. As of Friday morning, the settlement had not yet been filed with the court or approved by a judge.