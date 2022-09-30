David Seaman urges Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay calm during crunch North London derby

Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged Gunner’s hothead Granit Xhaka to keep his cool in Saturday’s derby in north London as Antonio Conte’s undefeated Spurs side travel to the Emirates.

Xhaka has transformed his career at Arsenal from walking off the pitch to captivate and targeting an exit at the club, to establishing himself as one of Mikel Arteta’s most consistent players this season.

The Swiss midfielder was previously stripped of the captaincy but is recognized as one of the squad’s key leaders, but many are still wary of his previously reckless nature.

Granit Xhaka has been warned to stay calm if he plays Tottenham on Saturday

The Arsenal midfielder has received four Premier League red cards in his career so far

Xhaka, 30, is one of the Premier League’s most ill-disciplined players, with 54 yellow cards and 4 red cards in 195 top appearances for the North London team.

On the eve of Saturday’s highly anticipated derby encounter, former Gunners keeper Seaman urged Xhaka to keep calm against Spurs’ energetic midfield.

“If you’re talking about those two in midfield for Spurs” [Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur]”I think, ‘Xhaka, keep your wits about you,'” he told his podcast Seaman Says.

Xhaka managed to turn his Arsenal career around after wanting to leave early

The former Arsenal captain previously struggled to keep his composure in top-level matches

“Keep your wits about you, because these kinds of games can get him in trouble.”

Featured in 13 North London derbies, Xhaka has endured mixed fortunes against Arsenal’s biggest rivals, having overtaken them in recent years.

The combative midfielder has won four times, drawn three and lost six times to Spurs while wearing an Arsenal shirt and receiving seven yellow cards in the match.

Saturday’s early kick-off is expected to be one of the most contested derby games in recent years as both teams look to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Legendary Gunners and England goalkeeper David Seaman has urged Xhaka to keep his wits about him

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have only lost once this season – a 3-1 loss to Man United – and were the first pacers in the Premier League, with six wins and 17 goals.

By comparison, Tottenham appear to have broken new ground under Antonio Conte’s expert guidance and direction with Spurs and Man City, the only remaining Premier League teams this season.