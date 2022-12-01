David Robinson, Dog The Bounty Hunter partner, has died at 50 following a medical emergency

<!–

David Robinson, who co-starred with Dog The Bounty Hunter in Dog’s Most Wanted, has passed away at the age of 50.

His ex-wife Rainey – who also appeared on the show – confirmed the news TMZ on Thursday when she said David was on a Zoom call when he had a medical emergency.

Police and paramedics responded and performed CPR when they arrived at the scene, but it was unsuccessful.

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman gave a heartfelt statement to TMZ saying, ‘I am shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother.’

Sources close to the star told the publication that it appeared David had suffered a heart attack or stroke, but no official cause of death has been determined.

David co-starred with Dog in Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN in 2019.

Better days: David is seen here (pictured left to right) with Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman and Dr. Mehmet Oz

Sad: His ex-wife Rainey – who also appeared on the show – confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday when she said David was on a Zoom call when he had a medical emergency

The series had a different premise than Dog’s other shows, as it dealt with hunting fugitives rather than people who bailed with his company.

In the series — which only had one 10-episode season — Dog juggled not only his career, but also his wife Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis.

Sadly, Beth passed away in June 2019 at the age of 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Spin-off: David co-starred with Dog in Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN in 2019