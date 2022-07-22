DAVID PATRIKARAKOS: The father whose grief reminds us we must never turn our backs on Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has produced thousands of images of death, disaster and loss, but few have been as heartbreaking as the image emerged this week of the Ukrainian father holding the lifeless hand of his dead teenage son.

Dmytro, 13, was killed by a Russian missile while waiting at a bus stop, and his devastated father knelt beside his body, watching for two hours, tears streaming down his face as he held a small book in his other hand as he recited prayers.

It once again emphasized the terrible price ordinary Ukrainians pay to stand up to the imperialist ambitions of Russian warlike President Vladimir Putin.

But as the conflict enters Day 150 this weekend, there are increasing signs of war fatigue in the West. And with Boris Johnson, Kiev’s top international cheerleader, set to resign in six weeks’ time, there has never been a greater need to remind ourselves of the growing threat posed by Putin’s barbaric army.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media on Monday that Moscow’s military goals go beyond the annexation of the area of ​​eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas. “Now the geography is different, it’s far from the DPR and LPR [the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic]it is also the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions and a number of other areas,” he said, adding: “This process continues, on and on.”

But Moscow cannot assume that everything will be to its liking. Ukraine focuses on exactly the same area itself.

To the south of the country is Ukraine’s coastline, and if Russia can tighten its grip on the Black Sea port of Kherson and capture the even greater prize of Odessa, Kiev knows the consequences would be disastrous.

As much as 70 percent of Ukraine’s exports and imports go by sea, and the ports of the Odessa region handle three-quarters of that. If the Russians cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea, Kiev would stare at defeat.

And so, earlier this month, Ukraine’s defense minister announced a major new offensive, under which an “army of millions” equipped with new Western heavy weapons would retake the territory in the south it had conquered shortly after the outbreak of war. the Russians had lost. .

And one of his first targets will be Kherson – meaning Volodymyr Saldo must be a concerned man. The former Ukrainian politician, appointed governor of Kherson after it was taken over by the Russians in March, is now in the crosshairs of the compatriots he betrayed.

In such a highly charged conflict, no category of participants is more hated than the defector, and Saldo has already cheated death at least once by partisans.

Just last week, Russian media reported that explosives had been placed in the path of his car, but were discovered and defused before he reached them.

One of Saldo’s lieutenants had less luck last month. Dmitry Savluchenko, the pro-Russian official in charge of the youth and sports department for the Kherson region, was blown up in his car.

Now Saldo might find himself forced to leave town in the face of an advancing army.

The truth is that the war could soon reach a turning point as Kiev’s attempts to retake its southern ports increasingly benefit from the supply of groundbreaking missile systems, with shipments of long-range heavy artillery arriving from Britain, the US and France on almost daily.

The first four US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) launchers arrived on the front lines late last month, and the latest package brings the total to 16.

The Himars can fire up to six precision-guided missiles up to 40 miles. After Ukrainian troops used them to blow up previously unreachable Russian ammunition depots, a soldier on the ground I spoke to via WhatsApp described them as “a godsend.”

And once the British M270s – which have a range of 80 kilometers – reach the front line, the prospects of the Ukrainians will be improved even further.

That is why President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered his generals to make the south a priority.

But his army of a million men is not what it seems. That total includes not only battle-hardened soldiers, but also police officers, national guards, border guards and members of the Territorial Defense Forces, a voluntary militia.

Zelensky’s troops are being taken down at a rate of 200 per day, with a similar number of casualties – a depletion rate of about 12,000 soldiers per month.

This has led to an increasingly energized campaign to serve combat-age men with draft papers. They are approached in bars, nightclubs, shopping malls, even outside churches.

They will surely lose their jobs if they try to retake the south. In April, on a potentially dangerous journey to Mykolaiv, a major city on the southern front, I saw large chunks of apartment buildings being thrown out by relentless Russian shelling, shattering the glass in every window.

A hotel and a psychiatric hospital had been reduced to ruins. Even the zoo had been bombed. Dozens of men, women and children were killed in these attacks.

Not surprisingly, only 60 percent of the population is left. They queue daily to refill bottles of water supplied by tankers brought in from the port city of Odessa, 80 miles away.

Life is hard in the villages beyond: shelling is almost constant and the streets and fields bear the scars of the bombardment. Most who can flee have left and on the street you mainly see the elderly and the sick.

But despite everything the Russians have done to these people, they have failed to take Mykolaiv, a vital staging point on the way to their real target, Odessa.

Zelensky will mourn the loss of Boris Johnson, his closest ally and someone with whom he has built a valuable rapport.

So it is vital that the Western Alliance does not take its foot off the gas – and that whoever succeeds Boris Johnson as Prime Minister makes Ukraine’s cause and its sovereignty a priority.

The ups and downs of our domestic politics, the cost of living crisis, a looming recession – none of this should distract us in Britain from what a struggle for Europe’s future is.

Because our leadership is all the more important at a time when our European neighbors live in fear that Putin will turn off the gas in retaliation for sanctions, with winter only months away.

Germany and Italy, which depend on Russia for 66 percent and 43 percent of their gas, are particularly vulnerable.

Russia cannot win this war – the West can only lose it.

With more of our weapons, Ukraine will stabilize its front line and then push Russia back. Only from that position of territorial strength will Kiev open negotiations with Moscow.

Brexit, while controversial, allowed the UK to circumvent the sclerotic operation of the EU’s common foreign and security policy, and Boris Johnson seized the opportunity to lead the Western response to Putin’s invasion, as well as an unwilling EU to also condemn and impose punitive sanctions. Britain’s firm stance against Putin will be one of Johnson’s most positive legacies.

Every Briton who travels through Ukraine is honored by a people who are immensely grateful for our help, who now see us not only as an ally, but in many ways a savior.

Nothing less than our credibility – and the future of our continent – is at stake. We must continue to support the Ukrainians for as long as it takes to fend off the cruel Russian bear.

n David Patrikarakos is a contributing editor at Unherd and the author of War in 140 Characters: How Social Media is Reshaping Conflict in the Twenty-First Century.