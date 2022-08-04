David Panton looks suave in a navy suit following split from Julie Bishop 

David Panton was all smiles on Thursday night as he stepped out for his first public appearance after his dramatic split with Julie Bishop.

The co-founder of medical technology company Pantonic Health, 61, looked dashing in Sydney as he posed for photos at the launch of Mercedes-Benz’s latest electric vehicle.

David made sure all eyes were on him as he flashed his pearly whites in an impeccably tailored navy blue suit adorned with a pocket square.

He completed his striking look with a crisp white shirt, designer tie, polished black shoes and an expensive watch.

It comes after Mr Panton reportedly dumped Ms Bishop, 66, over dinner in Sydney several weeks ago after dating for eight years.

During their partnership, Ms. Bishop took Panton to the United Nations to meet world leaders, Buckingham Palace to chat with British royalty and to the White House where he met Donald and Melania Trump.

The couple first stepped out in public in 2014 and have been pictured at numerous celebrity events over the years, including the wedding of Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough in 2018.

They seemed to be going strong when they recently visited St James’ Palace in London for an event honoring Prince Charles’ charity.

According to sources close to the former politician, Ms. Bishop is said to have been “blindsided” by the sudden breakdown of her relationship.

Daily Mail Australia understands that she could have found more ways to be with Mr Panton in Sydney.

Ms Bishop appeared for photos for the first time since the split at a mining conference in Perth on July 11, although insiders said she was hurt in the aftermath of the bust and shocked by the way he pulled the pin out like that. suddenly.

Another source close to Ms Bishop was a little less diplomatic about the affair’s sudden end, hinting that Mr Panton’s presence in her inner circle was “dividing” some of her friends and colleagues.

But ‘JBish’, as she was called in Canberra, continued to be beaten.

“Let’s just say there are a few who might be relieved that it’s over,” one said, adding, “His personality didn’t always suit everyone.”

Mr Panton met Ms Bishop while she was in the midst of her political career as Australia’s Foreign Secretary.

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for many years with Mrs Bishop who lived in Perth while he lived in Sydney.