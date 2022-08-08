David Moyes moans that West Ham have ‘gone STALE’ and are in desperate need of new signings

David Moyes says West Ham ‘still have a lot of work to do’ after losing their opening game of the 2022-2023 Premier League season 2-0 to Manchester City on Sunday.

Moyes says he is keen to refresh his ‘old’ squad after being ‘completely outmatched’ by the reigning champions.

The West Ham manager also blamed injuries for their performance at the London stadium, claiming he “couldn’t do anything about it”.

Moyes said after the game on Sunday afternoon: ‘We need it and we need to freshen up a bit, we’re a bit stale at the moment.

The West Ham manager went on to say how his side was hit hard by injuries sustained during the exhibition matches and early in the game.

He said: ‘Look at our centre-back’ [£28million signing Nayef Aguerd] gets injured in a practice match and there’s nothing we can do about that. So we tried to do it.

West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat after Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut

Moyes blamed injuries as Nayef Aguerd was injured £28million prior to the match and Lukasz Fabianski (R) was replaced by new signing Alphonse Areola (L)

‘Our center forward is getting fit. The goalkeeper we signed [Alphonse Areola] plays today after Lukasz [Fabianski] gets injured. You see we still have some work to do.’

Moyes praised Manchester City for their performance and praised Pep Guardiola’s side for ‘completely’ surpassing them.

Moyes said: ‘She [Man City] were so good, I felt they completely surpassed us tactically today.

However, Moyes credited Pep Guardiola’s tactics, saying they were ‘completely outdated’

Rice and his teammates will be disappointed to start the new season with a loss

“They played differently, both full-backs played in the middle of the field, made it harder for us to deal with and they came wide easier. We had worked hard to repeat what we did last season to give us a chance, but they were so good today.”

He also praised Haaland’s contribution to City, claiming that he is going to be “an excellent player”.

The Hammers boss said: “I don’t really want to talk about the players of other teams, but we’ve watched him from a distance and it looks like he’s going to be an excellent player.

“We saw him make the same run against Liverpool in the Community Shield, we talked about it, he ran through and the quality that De Bruyne has, that he could make the pass, but I think we should have taken that out.”