David Moyes credits West Ham for ‘getting job done’ in Conference League

David Moyes admitted he was unhappy with aspects of West Ham’s performance, but stated it was a ‘job’ after they clung to a 3-2 Europa Conference League win against Danish Silkeborg.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, a £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, delivered a stunning 20-yard attack between a Manuel Lanzini penalty and Craig Dawson’s header.

But things didn’t go smoothly for Moyes’ side as, just as they had done against Romanian side FCSB a week ago, they conceded the first goal, this time with a neat finish from Kasper Kusk.

David Moyes has called on his West Ham players to make performances ‘more comfortable’

And they held on for the final 15 minutes after Soren Tengstedt pulled one back, before finally making it two wins out of two in Europe to the top Group B this season.

Moyes told BT Sport: ‘Pieces and bits I liked, bits and pieces I didn’t like. When it was 3-1 it should have been comfortable.

“We started to make some bad decisions on the counter-attack, which annoyed me, and some bad decisions defensively.

West Ham survived a late flurry from Silkeborg in Denmark to win 3-2 in Conference League

“But look, we’ve got the job done. Winning in Europe is not easy away from home.’

Dawson made his first start of the season after recovering from an injury sustained over the summer.

He said, “They gave us a hard time towards the end.

“The performance wasn’t great. It’s a difficult field to play on, it was a bit sloppy, but we got the three points.

“They are a good side and they play great football. They know the field better than we do. We were sloppy at times, but we got the job done.

‘It’s great to be back. It has been a while.’

The defender was on the brink of leaving West Ham on the deadline, but a move to a club in the Midlands, where he could be closer to his family, failed to materialize.

Captain Declan Rice said, “I’m happy for Craig.

“He’s had a rough couple of months, but I’m glad he’s with us. The fans love him. We love him.’