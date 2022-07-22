David Moores death: Liverpool legends Sir Kenny Dalglish and Jamie Carragher lead tributes

Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen and Sir Kenny Dalglish have paid tribute to David Moores following his death at the age of 76.

The club confirmed that Moores – their chairman for 16 years from 1991 – died Friday morning, just weeks after his wife of 39, Marge, passed away.

The cause of his death is currently unknown, but the emotional tribute to Moores – who sold his majority stake in the club in 2007 – was led by former player and boss Dalglish, who thanked him for his ‘amazing’ job at Anfield.

“Marina and I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he has done a tremendous amount to help the club.

“Our condolences go out to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. REST IN PEACE.’

Former Reds striker Owen – who scored the winner in the 2001 FA Cup final against Arsenal – described the news as “heartbreaking”.

“RIP chairman,” said the ex-Britain striker. “I’m sure all the boys loved you.”

Fellow ex-striker Robbie Fowler meanwhile said: ‘Rip chairman….truly one of the best, thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of one of @LFC’s biggest and biggest fans.. Ynwa chairman.’

Meanwhile, Carragher tweeted: “RIP Mr. Chairman. When I think of the good times I had at @LFC, David Moores was right in the middle.

“He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you have done for me and the club.’

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson, meanwhile, paid tribute to the ‘understated contribution’ Moores made.

‘Sad news about David Moores..Massive Liverpool fan – His contribution to LFC is understated….We will miss him…RIP…’

The Moores family controlled Liverpool for over 50 years before David became chairman in September 1991, along with CEO Rick Parry.

The club won 10 major trophies during his 16-year stint with the club, most notably the 2005 Champions League after the amazing comeback against AC Milan in the final in Istanbul.

He also oversaw Liverpool’s introduction to the Premier League and helped hire the likes of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez as managers at Anfield.

Moores left the club’s boardroom in 2007 after selling his 51 percent stake to US investors Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

It was a decision he regretted: in 2010 Moores urged the men to whom he had sold his share to sell the club and prevent further damage being done to a ‘world-renowned sports institution’ in an open letter The times.

He was given honorary chairman status for life and would return after ten years to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Everton 5-2 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s current CEO, Peter Moore, cheers on his return to the club, writing: ‘Another wonderful evening at Anfield, highlighted by David Moores and his wife Marge.

“Our chairman from 1991-2007, this was his first visit to Anfield in 10 years, and he was warmly welcomed by staff and former players. #YNWA’

His uncle Sir John Moores was the chairman of Everton in the 1960s and 1970s.