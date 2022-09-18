David Miller named Paarl Royals captain for inaugural SA20 season
“It makes me immensely proud to have been named captain of the Paarl Royals,” said Miller. “To be able to call it my home brings me great joy. The people of Paarl and the Western Cape as a whole are big supporters of quality and entertaining cricket and my ambition will be to lead the team in the right way and give our fans countless memories to cheer on their hold on.
“We already have some top cricketers on board with the likes of Jos, Obed and Corbin and I look forward to working with an exciting set of players to start this SA20 journey.”
Head coach JP Duminy, who is also Miller’s former South African teammate, said: “David is one of the most passionate players you will meet and his reading of the situations is something that will be very valuable to us. During the in the last year or so he has developed a killer instinct where he finishes matches for his team – we have seen that in the IPL and for South Africa too, so we are happy to have such an experienced player as our leader and more importantly, one, who has a calm head on his shoulders. We will work closely with him as well as other players in the management group including Jos (Buttler) who himself has a wealth of experience.”
The SA20 auction is due to take place on September 19 in Cape Town. The franchises have a combined purse of USD 2 million and can buy as many players as they want up to the maximum limit of 17. The money available to them in the auction will be based on what is left of the wallet after pre-auction signatures.