David Miller named Paarl Royals captain for inaugural SA20 season

David Miller has been named Paarl Royals captain for the inaugural season of the SA20, South Africa’s T20 league, scheduled for January 2023.

Miller was snapped up by the franchise in August along with Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy and Corbin Bosch. All four players have worked with the owners before, having represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Miller is also part of the Barbados Royals – who were taken over by the franchise in 2021 – in the CPL and was named captain ahead of the 2022 season.

“It makes me immensely proud to have been named captain of the Paarl Royals,” said Miller. “To be able to call it my home brings me great joy. The people of Paarl and the Western Cape as a whole are big supporters of quality and entertaining cricket and my ambition will be to lead the team in the right way and give our fans countless memories to cheer on their hold on.

“We already have some top cricketers on board with the likes of Jos, Obed and Corbin and I look forward to working with an exciting set of players to start this SA20 journey.”

In the ongoing CPL, Miller’s Royals are currently leading the points table with six wins in seven matches. Miller has scored 166 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 155.14. He was also part of the IPL title-winning Gujarat Titans side this season, amassing 449 runs at a strike rate of 141.19. He was eighth in the list of leading run-getters this season – and second only to captain Hardik Pandya for the Titans. He also captained South Africa to a 2-0 win against England in July.

Head coach JP Duminy, who is also Miller’s former South African teammate, said: “David is one of the most passionate players you will meet and his reading of the situations is something that will be very valuable to us. During the in the last year or so he has developed a killer instinct where he finishes matches for his team – we have seen that in the IPL and for South Africa too, so we are happy to have such an experienced player as our leader and more importantly, one, who has a calm head on his shoulders. We will work closely with him as well as other players in the management group including Jos (Buttler) who himself has a wealth of experience.”