DAVID MARCUS: It’s not ‘ableist’ to demand John Fetterman release his medical records

It’s normal to feel sympathy for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

He grew up from a virtually unknown mayor of a small town to lieutenant governor of this state in 2018. He got his chance at the big moment when he won his party’s nomination for Senate in 2022.

It would always be an exciting race against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman was on his way to national fame.

Until it almost all collapsed.

In May, as the primary election results came in, Fetterman lay in a hospital bed.

He had had a stroke.

Doctors gave him a pacemaker with a defibrillator to monitor and regulate his heartbeat. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy – an irregular heartbeat and weakened heart muscle.

For many, that would have been enough to derail their political ambitions — at least for now.

But not for 6’8′ former college soccer player, John Fetterman. He returned to the campaign trail — apparently determined to see this political struggle through to the end.

To be honest, if that was the complete picture it would be inspiring – end of story. But of course it’s not the whole story.

In an interview with NBC News, it became clear that Fetterman is unable to understand the spoken word. That’s no exaggeration and I’m not just saying it.

It turns out that Fetterman can’t conduct an interview without the help of a teleprompter system that shows him the questions in written form.

There are millions of other people involved in Fetterman’s political rise. They are the voters. And they deserve to know if he is physically and mentally able to represent them as one of the 100 US Senators.

The Washington Post and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have called on Fetterman to release his personal health information, but so far he has refused.

And that’s not all.

His disability from his stroke started to be a serious concern since he returned to the campaign trail.

Fetterman keeps his public comments remarkably short. He didn’t do sit-down interviews – until recently – and when he speaks in public, he often seems to work under some tension.

‘The [Philadelphia] Eagles are so much better than the Eagles!’ Fetterman told a confused crowd in Philadelphia last month.

“I’m doing great,” he recently reassured friendly MSNBC host Chris Hayes, “and it’s not about kicking balls in authority or anything.”

“Occasionally I might miss a word or sometimes, you know, I might get two words mixed up,” he admitted at a meeting.

The Fetterman campaign and the candidate himself assured voters that he was on the road to recovery, and many believed him — until this week.

“He still has auditory processing problems as a result of the stroke,” reports the NBC correspondent, who spoke to Fetterman at home.

This was also revealed in a piece in New York Magazine this week.

“There is also no open question whether he can quickly process what he hears: he can’t do that well yet, so he needs subtitles for interviews and the upcoming debate,” the writer noted.

Maybe I’m asking too much? Finally, the president of the United States called a deceased congressman at an event at the White House last month.

In addition, the NBC reporter tells us that Fetterman “had trouble understanding” their “small talk” when the monitor was not in front of him.

Now, Americans are generous people, but you have to be honest with us.

No one likes Fetterman having a stroke, we all hate it. But he did. It is real. We can’t pretend it isn’t.

We wish John Fetterman and his family all the best, but he cannot be a senator in his current condition and voters deserve to know his prospects for a full recovery.

Medical experts say some stroke survivors can make a full recovery, and of course I hope Fetterman returns to his normal self.

But no doctor or concerned voter can determine whether Fetterman falls into that “full recovery” category without evaluating him or his medical records. And the Fetterman campaign has gone to great lengths to keep those details a secret.

“We’ve asked for your medical records,” the NBC reporter told Fetterman on Friday. “We’ve asked to have a conversation with someone on your medical team to interview your doctor. You declined those requests, why?’

“Our doctor has already given a letter for me to serve and run,” Fetterman said.

“That letter was from six months ago,” the reporters insisted. “Don’t voters deserve to know your status?”

Fetterman’s response is essentially no.

He’s not going to provide any information. His campaign even covered up for two days that he had been hospitalized.

It’s a shame that Fetterman and Democrats feel their voters don’t deserve fundamental transparency.

Nobody likes to say it, even Dr. Not Oz, but United States senators need to do things like understand simple spoken questions.

Before I get inundated with accusations of “ableism” or any other “ism” Democrats are preparing to launch, let’s make one thing perfectly clear.

This is not discrimination. It’s common sense and basic transparency.

Senators need to talk to people. That’s pretty much the whole thing. They have to talk to voters, their staff and their Senate colleagues without the aid of an elaborate closed captioning system.

Am I wrong?

‘Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She shouldn’t be here,” Biden said as he scanned the crowd, seemingly forgetting that late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski had died in a car accident in August and had spoken to her family immediately after the tragedy.

According to the White House, that was not a bad thing.

“I don’t think that’s unusual,” White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre murmured. “I feel like a lot of us have been through that specific time when someone is top of mind, and you call them out.”

Nothing to see here – please move on.

So, can Fetterman do the job of a US senator on day one?

The truth is, we don’t know, but right now Fetterman is unable to answer questions on the floor of the United States Senate.

I suppose we should pretend this is okay. But on what basis? It’s bizarre.

It is to his credit that Dr. Oz has been cool about the unprecedented situation. He’s shown kindness, as we all should, of course, but guys, let’s be reasonable here.

The discourse is sort of the whole kit and kaboodle of the world’s largest deliberative body.

A vote for him seems to be nothing more than a vote for the Schumer and Pelosi Democratic agenda. He’s just another body wearing a “D” on his jersey and doing his part to make sure Democrats retain control of the US Senate, which is about to shift to Republican control.

How could it be otherwise if he does not even understand the spoken word?

No one is guaranteed to have an office in the United States of America. A seat in the US Senate must be earned through rigorous campaigning and convincing the electorate.

Americans should not be deprived of the information necessary to inform their vote. The burden of proof here, fair or not, rests on John Fetterman.