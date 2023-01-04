DAVID MARCUS: DeSantis says FL is where woke goes to die – we hope America will sound death knell

What a contrast. Washington, DC is all chaos and confusion. But in Tallahassee, Florida, the sky was blue as far as the eye can see.

In a riveting and poetic 20-minute inaugural address on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis captivated an admiring crowd with two themes sorely lacking in American political life: truth and common sense.

These were the tools of a governor who refused to bow to Covid panic, who opposed absurd and unnecessary lockdowns more than any other elected leader, who opposed the latest cultural perversions and sophisticated conservative governance.

“While so many states in our country have crushed their citizens in recent years, we in Florida have lifted our people,” he declared at the start of his second term.

Indeed.

‘When other states consigned the freedom of their people to the dustbin. Florida stood strong as the hub of freedom.’

I couldn’t say it better myself.

“When the world lost its mind—when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue—Florida was a haven of common sense, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and indeed for people all over the world.”

There’s no discussion about that.

As the wages of pandemic lockdowns crush the residents of states like New York, California, and Michigan, it’s easy to forget how reviled, how castigated, and how hated DeSantis was when he reopened Florida in April 2020.

In a riveting and poetic 20-minute inaugural address on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis captivated an admiring crowd with two themes sorely lacking in American political life: truth and common sense.

“While so many states in our country have crushed their citizens in recent years, we in Florida have lifted our people,” he declared at the start of his second term.

It all seems so obvious now. But it didn’t then, or as he put it, “We’re under attack, we take blows, but we weather the storms, we stand firm, and we do what’s right.”

This was a victory lap. And hopefully more than that.

Dare I say, a new beginning?

It was impossible to miss the fact that while DeSantis spoke a fractured national GOP was swinging in Washington, unable to elect a new Speaker of the House, a significant number of its members more engaged in bickering and posturing. than with the people business.

Washington is leaderless for conservatives. And while the DC set plays petty politics, DeSantis gets things done.

Florida is proof that We the People is not doomed. Refusing is a choice. Success is achievable. And freedom is worth fighting for,” he said.

It wasn’t just the foreknowledge of his pandemic policies that showed in his speech, it turned out to be just the appetizer of his fine first term. The appetizer, the meat and potatoes of the American political body and its disaffection, is the fight against the left’s cultural excesses and a defense of conservatism.

The speech celebrated the “Free State of Florida,” but the message was just as easily applied to the nation.

“Fighting for freedom is not easy because the threats to freedom are more complex and widespread than in the past — the threats can come from entrenched bureaucrats in DC, jet-setters in Davos, and corporations wielding public power. But we must fight,’ he insisted.

And now DeSantis has the record to prove he can offer more than just talking.

According to the CATO Institute, Florida leads the national in economic freedom and educational freedom. It’s no wonder, as the governor noted, that refugees from deep-blue states are flocking to Florida like a pack of geese, their flying V pointed south.

Florida is the fastest growing state in the country. And that’s not just due to solid economic stewardship and an emphasis on personal freedom. DeSantis has also shown a gallant willingness to aggressively wage the culture war.

What a contrast. Washington, DC is all chaos and confusion. But in Tallahassee, Florida, the sky was blue as far as the eye can see.

DeSantis has also shown a gallant willingness to aggressively wage the culture war.

“We reject this waking ideology. We seek normalcy, not philosophical madness! We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the waking crowd. Florida is where Waked goes to die.”

It’s a line we’ve heard before and we’ll do well to hear it again.

There is a lot of talk about populism and the new right, many factions fighting to define and own the movement, but with his speech, DeSantis articulated, perhaps for the first time, the basic tenets of today’s GOP and conservative movement.

For more than a decade, a terrifying conservative movement bowed to the shibboleths and orthodoxies of a derailed progressive left. The cultural arsonists have become entrenched in academia, medicine, law, and elementary education.

But DeSantis will not pretend that biological men can become women, he will not pretend that the United States is a racist enterprise, and he will not allow these fabrications to be taught to our children.

These are the battles American conservatives want to fight and in DeSantis they have a champion.

“We must ensure that school systems respond to parents and students, not partisan interest groups, and we must ensure that our higher education institutions are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies.”

Another clarion call for sanity.

DeSantis says the things you shouldn’t say. As we know, the truth today can be considered hate speech.

DeSantis will not pretend that biological men can become women, he will not pretend that the United States is a racist enterprise, and he will not allow these fabrications to be taught to our children.

And make no mistake, if DeSantis rightly believes that unfair attacks have been made against him, he hasn’t seen anything yet.

This speech, this manifesto for freedom and the American Dream will inflame his detractors and admirers alike.

Soon will come the parade of pundits claiming that he is worse than Donald Trump, that he is a fascist determined to destroy the marginalized or some such nonsense.

Don’t be fooled, look through it. He is hated because he loves everything that is great about our nation.

Speeches rarely matter in our cynical age more prone to Twitter dunks and viral videos, but so much was made clear on Tuesday.

There is a leader for the right.

And as a tip of the hat to one of the greatest Republican leaders in American history, DeSantis ended his speech aptly.

“We urge the restoration of time-tested constitutional principles so that government of, by and for the people will not perish from this earth.”