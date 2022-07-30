DAVID LLOYD: Jimmy Anderson turns 40! But shows no signs of slowing down his cricketing career

The first time I really became aware of a young Jimmy Anderson, I was sitting next to the late great Bob Willis commenting for Sky on one of his early TV appearances.

Bob always got excited when he first saw a fast bowler and in his own inimitable way pressed the ‘lazy’ button to talk to the director and said, ‘Is this speed gun correct? This young cock appears to be bowling at 90 miles per hour…’

For me, that was the birth of a bowler in Jim who broke every record in the book and will celebrate his 40th birthday on Saturday, still at the peak of his ability.

I had heard of Anderson before through my youngest son Ben, who had played against him when he was only about 14 or 15 years old. Ben would say, ‘There’s a really good bowler at Burnley named Jimmy’, but Jim actually started hitting early. up for his club.

Jim was quick and a little bit headstrong then, but it soon became known how promising he was and older players, who are not easily impressed, would say ‘this kid really is a handful’.

You may recall that young Jim had what they called a skunk haircut—Kevin Pietersen had one, too—which looked like he had a little garnished and banged his head against the ceiling.

The Lancashire-born fast bowler is currently third in the all-time list of most test wickets

And he wouldn’t say anything to anyone. England quickly threw him into international cricket – they could see how good he was – and around the time he first made his mark on Test cricket, coach Duncan Fletcher pulled me aside to say something.

Duncan said, ‘You’re a Lancastrian. This guy Anderson. I just don’t bond with him. He seems very distant. He’s not involved in the locker room.’

I simply replied, ‘Duncan, he’s from Burnley. There’s 70,000 of them out there, just like him. They look at you and just weigh you in. Jimmy is a quiet guy off the pitch, but I have a lot of Burnley friends and they are through and through.”

I’ve golfed with Jimmy a number of times and he’s exactly the same there. He never looks like he’s having a good time! As a right-handed golfer, he hits the ball very sweetly and plays some figures.

Anderson (left) celebrates taking another wicket with fellow veteran bowler Stuart Broad

One day I looked at his nice swing and compared it to his left-handed shot, which is a bit clumsy.

I said, ‘Are you sure you’re a left-handed batter, Jim? Aren’t you supposed to play right-handed?’ He shot me that Burnley look and walked away without saying a word.

How did Jimmy (right, with Lloyd) last so long and maintain such high standards? In January I got a lead when I had to go to Old Trafford for treatment.

Just as I was driving through the gate early one morning, I saw Anderson running up the street wearing a bobble hat. As always, he works hard on his fitness, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

Anderson is England’s best ever wicket taker and has taken 657 cricket scalps to date

When he got back on the ground, I said, “Damn good try, Jim, early on a cold January morning.” And he said, “You don’t think I want to do it, do you?” He knows it’s going to be tough if you want to keep doing the business at his age.

The point is, it’s not like he lives like a monk. I’ve never been out socially with him, but he sure knows how to have a good time.

He goes out for a night, but it’s always at the right time. He knows when and where to do it. He has a great balance in his life along with Stuart Broad.

They really are a great combination for England.

Jimmy started out as Graffiti Banksy, but now he’s a Rembrandt. I think we’re always looking to see if now that he’s reached the great age of 40 he’s slowing down his pace or if he can still come back strong for the third and fourth period.

The answers are that the pace is still definitely fast enough and yes, he can come back just as strong.

I can tell you Jim was cooking when England dropped him from the West Indies tour earlier this year. But he kept his advice. The Burnley lad came out again. He quietly set out to prove them all wrong and he will continue to do so for a while.

No player in cricket history has taken more wickets than Anderson – 181

The Ashes next year? Why not? There’s no reason why he can’t move on until he decides enough is enough. Someone has to knock him off his stick first.

Jimmy now has one ending named after him at Old Trafford and he reminds me so much of Brian Statham who named the other ending after him. They were about the same pace, both deadly accurate, and both the same sinewy build. Brian was also incredibly quiet.

I want to start a campaign. Come on Lancashire, it’s a small sign with Jimmy’s name on it at the end of the pavilion. We should be shouting it from the rooftops.

We should be so proud of our iconic players and ‘The James Anderson End’ should be adorned right over the pavilion to inspire generations to come.

Jimmy is a master of his craft and is still working on it. He still wants to learn new tricks and that is a great credit to him. He’s not perfection – but he’s not far off. Cheers Jim!