David Lloyd double-century puts Glamorgan in command against Derbyshire

Glamorgan 380 for 3 (Lloyd 203*, Root 77*, Bevan 48) vs. Derbyshire

A career-best double century from Glamorgan captain David Lloyd put his side in the driving seat in this third vs fourth clash.

Glamorgan finished the first day on 380 for 3, claiming four batting bonus points, with Lloyd on 203 not out, his second century coming from just 101 balls as Derbyshire’s bowlers toiled.

Glamorgan first-class debutant Tom Bevan offered good support with 48 in a century partnership which set the platform, while Billy Root made the most of a move up the order to No.5 by contributing 77 not out in a partnership of 197.

Derbyshire needed a win to overtake Glamorgan and stay in contention for promotion going into the final round of fixtures but now find themselves with their backs against the wall as the Welsh county look to push on to a huge first-innings -total.

Glamorgan were without India’s Shubman Gill with a bad cold, while they also brought in spinner Andrew Salter for all-rounder Kiran Carlson. Derbyshire handed a debut to South Wales-born paceman Adam Sylvester.

With a winner between these sides a chance to challenge second-placed Middlesex in the final round of fixtures, Lloyd’s day didn’t start well when he lost the toss and was asked to bat on a pitch that had a greenish tinge to it.

Three balls later and Derbyshire had lost opening bowler Ben Aitchison with a rolled ankle, making the decision to bowl seem a little unfortunate. He returned to bowl one more and played at slip, but his future fitness in the game is in doubt.

Anuj Dal took over the rest of that over and also got the first breakthrough, getting opener Ed Byrom caught behind.

Bevan made his first-class debut after making his breakthrough this season with a century against Hampshire in the Royal London Cup.

He was slower than Lloyd at the other end but also showed enough promise to mark him as one for the future. Although he has helped guide local side St Fagans to the South Wales Premier League title this season, he is likely to be otherwise engaged next year.

He would have been disappointed to miss out on a half-century, trying to get there in style by hitting over the line off spinner Alex Thomson and shooting the ball into the air instead.

Sam Northeast looked comfortable until he was fired out of the blue with Luis Reece making the ball move out of the seam.

As wickets fell at the other end, Lloyd got better and better. After moving to his half-century just before lunch, he moved comfortably to triple figures before tea, no sign of nerves around his first hundred of the season as he smashed the ball out of mid-air at Thomson to bring up the landmark.

His previous highest score this season was 84, his average in the mid-20s, where the all-rounder had gone to open the batting regularly.