DAVID LLOYD: Bowlers must be told to warn batters first about ‘Mankad’ dismissals

India were declared at Lord’s after winning the third ODI against England on Saturday – following a controversial ‘Mankad’ run out to Charlie Dean by India’s Deepti Sharma with England nine down but 17 runs from victory.

As Sharma prepared to deliver the ball, she stopped, with non-striker Dean out of his crease and backing up, knocking off the bails. It was a legal run-out and India celebrated a 3-0 clean sheet in the series.

Were they just following the rules or were they going against the spirit of cricket? Here, former English player, coach and referee David Lloyd gives his verdict…

Deepti Sharma chose to go through with a ‘Mankad’ that ran out of Charlie Dean on Saturday

The first thing to say about what happened at Lord’s on Saturday night is quite simple: batsmen, stay on your ground! Doing so will invalidate this debate.

Charlie Dean was incredibly drowsy and England paid the price. Basically, Deepti Sharma and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur were more aware of the situation than she was. Dean can have no complaints.

It used to be the case – and we’re talking years ago here – that instances of batters attempting to steal ground were watched by the players.

In Lancashire my teammate Peter Lever, a real competitor, would occasionally stop at the end of his long run and say a word if he thought the date was taking liberties. I never saw him run out of the non-striker because the warning always did the job.

Dean was left in tears after the controversial sacking but can have no complaints

And that brings me to my next point. If the law were clarified, we would avoid the furore that occurs every time someone is dismissed in this way – and let’s be honest, it is happening more and more.

I would make two changes. Firstly, I will make it mandatory for a bowler to warn a batter first. That way, everyone understands what is going on. And if the batter ignores the warning, then he or she is fair game. It’s a bit like a warning for running on the track.

Secondly, I would tighten up the wording of the law. As it says, the batter must remain in the crease until the moment the bowler is ‘expected to release the ball’.

To me it is too ambiguous. What we need is a physical description of that moment. This can be when the back foot lands or when the arm reaches its highest point. Whatever it is, we need something more concrete than what we currently have.

The Indian players celebrated the wicket but may have felt aggrieved if it was the other way around

I would also say that we seem to have a culture clash on the issue, with England fans up in arms over the spirit of the game and Indian fans cheering what Sharma did on Saturday.

However, I wonder if my Indian friends would react the same way if Virat Kohli was run out like that by e.g. Stuart Broad. It seems at times that people support or criticize this way of dismissing as it suits them.

Having said that, I sympathize with the bowlers because they are just playing by the current law. If you’re listening, MCC, it’s the law that needs to be adjusted.