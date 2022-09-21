David Lloyd 313 not out makes more towering history for Glamorgan

Derbyshire 135 for 5 (Dal 40*) track Glamorgan 550 for 5 Dec (Lloyd 313*, Root 79) with 415 runs

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd made the highest ever first-class score by a Welshman of 313 not out to put his side in control against Derbyshire.

They declared on a massive 550 for 5 and Lloyd’s day got even better when New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel and the Welsh bowlers reduced Derbyshire to 135 for 5 at the close, still 415 behind.

Records kept falling for Glamorgan and Lloyd. The second-highest score by a Glamorgan player, behind Sam Northeast’s 410 against Leicestershire earlier this season, making it the first time two players in the same county had registered quadruple and triple centuries in the same season.

It was also the highest score for a Glamorgan captain, while things went from bad to worse for opposite number Ben Godleman. He followed up the decision to field Glamorgan with a duck to open the batting to set the tone for his side.

North Wales-born Lloyd started the day with a double century to his name but plenty of landmarks ahead of him. He lost overnight partner Billy Root and Chris Cooke relatively early, but then found a solid partner in Andrew Salter.

First, the 30-year-old went past the 233 scored by Hugh Morris, now the county’s chief executive, as captain. He was dropped by substitute Nafis Shaikh from a top sweep, a simple enough chance when he was on 258 off the bowling of Alex Thomson.

Next up was Mike Powell’s 299, the highest first-class score by a Welsh-born player. A six from Thomson took him past that and the 300 mark. Then Steve James’ 309, the highest Glamorgan score so far this season, was in the sights.

Reaching 313 not out, off 398 balls, equaling the highest individual score at Sophia Gardens scored by South African Jimmy Cook, Lloyd decided to call it a day and declared.

Salter finished unbeaten on 45, his highest score of the season after being recalled to the team, their unbeaten partnership worth 151, Lloyd also enjoys a double century partnership with Root and a century partnership with Tom Bevan.

Derbyshire’s bowling figures were not pretty, for example Thomson conceded 174 runs off his 41.2 overs.

Derbyshire opened the batting knowing they required more than 400 to save the follow-on with Godleman in poor form and it was not long before Michael Hogan edged Patel at third slip.

Brooke Guest flourished briefly before becoming Patel’s first bowling victim, while Wayne Madsen walked next ball – taking his career ducks for Derbyshire, 35, to pass the number of career centuries, 34.

Leus du Plooy edged behind from Timm van der Gugten while at the other end Luis Reece looked to be playing against a different set of bowlers who reached his half-century off the first 63 runs scored.

But the introduction of Salter, who turned the ball away from the left-hander, did it for Reece, who was caught behind for 56 as Derbyshire slumped to 75 for 5 just after tea.