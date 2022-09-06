David LaChapelle says he has never seen his work as ‘objectification’

<!–

A celebrity photographer who captured sultry snaps of stars including Britney Spears and Naomi Campbell has said he has never “viewed what he does as objectification.”

Acclaimed snapper David LaChapelle, 59, of the US, who was famous for directing a groundbreaking Diesel ad featuring two male sailors kissing, is credited for his fun use of color and pictorial choreography.

His most famous photos include a provocative photo of Britney Spears posing in tiny pajamas that was published on the cover of Rolling Stone and several nudes by Naomi Campbell.

Speak with the guard, he insisted his work is “cooperative” and “healthy,” adding, “I really enjoy sensuality. I like the human body. I have never seen what I do as objectification.’

One of his most famous works is a 1999 Rolling Stone cover of Britney Spears – in a sultry ensemble as she held a phone and hugged a Teletubby plush.

David LaChapelle (pictured in 2017), who captured sultry snaps of stars including Britney Spears and Naomi Campbell, has said he has never “seen what he does as objectification”

He continued: ‘I always put myself in that position of, ‘How would I like to be photographed?’… The performers would walk in… They were the star, they were the ones who looked amazing. We made people feel like stars.’

David, 59, explained that he has always been “interested in the people who make up our world” and in those who are “celebrated figures.”

Next week, the artist’s images will be featured in a collection at Fotografiska in New York City.

On its website, the gallery described the mammoth work as reflecting “a body of work that blurs reality and fantasy, while highlighting the artists’ most iconic works and presenting new creations for the very first time.”

In 1999, he shot Naomi Campbell for a raunchy Playboy number, featuring her in artful, barely visible lingerie on the cover.

The Connecticut-born star was still in high school when Andy Warhol took him under his wing and hired him as a photographer for Interview.

Since then, David’s expressive photographs have graced the covers of The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Playboy to name a few.

It caused quite a stir in 1999 when it was released, as Britney, who had worked with David several times over the years, was only 17 at the time.

But despite the images’ inherently provocative nature, David insisted his studio shoots were always “very healthy.” Pictured, an exhibition by the artist from 2012

The photographer has been credited with a number of sensual covers over the years.

In 2001, he captured sex symbol Pamela Anderson on the cover of Playboy, as she posed a blonde bombshell in an all-pink ensemble consisting of a thong bikini, gag gun and platform shoes.

According to Another magazineFotografiska’s collection will showcase some of David’s most influential works, including portraits of Kim Kardashian, David Bowie, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and his mentor Andy Warhol – among other examples of his countless influential pieces.