David Kowal suing NSW Police after claiming he was harassed over polyamorous relationship

A former policeman who is suing the force claims things ‘turned sour quickly’ after he revealed to his workplace that he was in a polyamorous relationship with two women.

David Kowal, 38, is taking legal action against NSW Police, alleging discrimination, bullying and emotional distress over his relationship with his wife and their pole dancing girlfriend.

He married chiropractor Loren Kowal in February 2017 before the couple became a ‘throuple’ with the romantic addition of pole dancing boxer Alana Dean in 2019.

Sir. Kowal, who worked on sex-related crimes on public transport, claims that after revealing he had two girlfriends, he was taken off cases without any reason.

He also alleged he suffered ‘a fair amount of harassment’ at NSW Police and admitted he then had ‘a meltdown’ at work and was unable to return.

He was eventually medically discharged.

Evan Griffith, partner at Firth’s the Compensation Lawyers, said his client’s alleged harassment was the ‘last straw’ for the respected police officer.

“It has been alleged that David had an exemplary record with NSW Police before he revealed his polyamorous relationship to them, but things quickly turned sour after that,” Mr Griffith told Daily Mail Australia.

“Having been exposed to significant traumatic events during and in the course of his employment, this was essentially the ‘last straw’ for David and has resulted in him sustaining deep-rooted psychological damage.’

Mrs Kowal claimed her husband was so traumatized by the problems with his employer that he is unable to have sex and is currently unable to have children.

She said the “harassment” he suffered at work reduced his ability to “do normal everyday activities”, including being intimate.

“The terrible timing of all David’s mental health stuff put a massive strain on that sexual part of our relationship,” she shared Oz.

Sir. Kowal claimed he ‘wouldn’t be here today’ if it wasn’t for the two women in his life.

“It’s been quite a struggle to get around and be normal,” he said.

Sir. Kowal claims he was immediately treated differently at work after disclosing his relationship status.

“During our relationship, I was pulled into a meeting with some senior officers where I was asked to reveal my relationship status,” he said.

‘I’ve never seen any problems with it, I thought, it doesn’t affect you. I feel that what I do speaks for itself. But once I disclosed my relationship, overnight the way I was treated at work changed.’

Sir. Kowal said he still doesn’t know why he was removed from sex-related cases.

“I was pretty much taken off (these cases) immediately after senior officials found out about my relationship,” he said.

‘There was no word as to why. A lot of the team got a lot more pressure from higher up to solve a lot of the sex crimes on the network, but I was the one who did the most (work) and I was taken away. ‘

Kowal’s case will be heard in the district court from February 4.

NSW Police declined to comment.