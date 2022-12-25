David Jason reveals that he ‘never’ thought he would appear on a top-rated TV show

David Jason has revealed that he ‘never’ imagined he would appear in one of Britain’s top-rated celebratory specials – especially after he started playing a goose on camera.

The actor, 82, made his first TV appearance on December 26, 1965 playing King Goose in a BBC production of Mother Goose.

31 years later, on December 26, 1996, 24.3 million people watched him as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in the Christmas special of Only Fools And Horses, where he and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) dressed up as Batman and Robin.

According to the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board, it is one of the largest audiences ever recorded for a single broadcast in the UK.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, David said: ‘It’s been a journey. You never thought something like this could happen playing the King of Goose Land on television… you’re lucky to have another job.”

David, who grew up in North Finchley, London, shared how his whole family gathered to watch his first TV appearance.

He said, ‘The point is you have a poor working-class family, and because television was still quite new then, it wasn’t in everyone’s home.

“But then to actually have one of yourself, one of your family, on the television itself was an amazing achievement.”

David added that his family “never made a big deal” about his fame and that his father jokingly said, “Oh you silly son of a bitch, is that you flying around?” to keep him humble.

Earlier this year, David revealed his favorite episode of Only Fools And Horses and the poignant scene that almost brought him to tears.

In quotes obtained by The sunhe recalled “the sheer joy” of the 1989 special, The Jolly Boys’ Outing, and spoke of the late John Challis in “A World Gone.”

John passed away ‘peacefully in his sleep’ in September last year at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.

In the book, David notes, “It’s the sequence where Harry Nilsson’s Everybody’s Talkin’ plays as we see the cast boarding the bus to Margate, and the high jinks of the day begin to unfold.”

The magic of Only Fools is condensed into this single sequence – the gang of friends the cast had become, and the sheer fun of it all. And of course so many of those faces are no longer with us.’

He continued, “These days the glimpse of John Challis reaching forward to wipe my hat is so gripping I practically have to close my eyes, and the whole thing is a world gone.”

Sir David explained that the scene sums up the relationship between the cast members and exactly what it felt like to work on the show.

The series six episode of the sitcom shows the group heading for the annual Jolly Boys Outing to Margate, where Rodney is arrested and the coach’s radio – supplied by Del Boy – causes the vehicle to catch fire.

It comes after Sir David said he would ‘like’ to reprise his role as Del Boy, 40 years after Only Fools And Horses premiered.

The actor last appeared in character in July 2021 to wish Gareth Southgate and the England team the best of luck in the Euro 2020 final.

Before that, he starred in a 2014 Sports Relief sketch called Beckham in Peckham in which Del tried to sell underpants called Golden Balls that were endorsed by David Beckham – starring the footballer as himself.

said Sir David The sun that he wants to don his flat cap again and rethink his role as a cycling dealer.

The show ran for ten years between 1981 and 1991 and the show has had multiple specials since it aired.