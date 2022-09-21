David Haye says Joe Joyce could be regarded as a class above Anthony Joshua

David Haye says Joe Joyce will be held in higher regard than Anthony Joshua if he knocks out Joseph Parker on Saturday night.

Joyce – who has knocked out 93 per cent of his professional opponents – will look to stop Parker in their highly-anticipated heavyweight clash at the AO Arena.

However, Parker has never been knocked out – having lost on unanimous decisions to former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO champion Joshua and contender Dillian Whyte.

The winner of Saturday night’s fight will also take a step closer to a world title in 2023. Haye says both fighters are ready for the opportunity, but admits they need to perform well in Manchester.

Speaking exclusively to Sportsmail, he said: ‘I think both fighters have what it takes to fight Oleksandr Usyk. If Parker knocks Joyce out, how can he not be ready for him?

‘He’s beaten every man he’s needed. He has worked his way up the rankings. It’s the same for Joyce.

‘If Joyce can beat Joseph Parker, he will be ready. Parker is an undefeated heavyweight who just defeated a former heavyweight champion.

‘If he manages to knock him out and stop him, that’s something Joshua couldn’t do and something Dillian Whyte couldn’t do.

‘So it’s a must win fight for both fighters. They have to perform well so that when it comes to the match with Usyk, they go into the match ready and with momentum behind them.’

Joshua was taken the distance for the first time in his professional career when he stepped into the ring to face Parker.

AJ was unable to knock out the New Zealander despite entering the fight with an all-knockout record.

Therefore, Haye says that Joyce will be held in higher regard than Joshua if he is able to achieve what AJ could not.

Should Joyce knock out Parker or win via unanimous decision, he will move one step closer to facing Usyk.

Haye says Joyce – who is known for his granite chin – has what it takes to face the Ukrainian boxer despite losing to him before.

Joyce previously met Usyk in an amateur bout back in 2013, where he lost on points decision over five rounds.

They competed in a World Series of Boxing group match where the Ukraine Otamans overcame the British Lionhearts.

However, Joyce has since said he would ‘bang out’ Usyk in a rematch of their 2013 clash – claiming he will go into the fight with ‘more skills’ and a better ‘game plan’.

Talking to Boxing SocialJoyce said: ‘I bring one more skill. I have [coach Ismael] Salas by my side to lay out the game plan and work on the skills etc.

‘I didn’t even get southpaw sparring for the first fight I had with Usyk. I think on the replay styles create matches and I expect to beat him up.’

However, Joyce must take care of business against Parker this weekend to have a chance to face Usyk in the future.

The two heavyweight contenders will face each other at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

