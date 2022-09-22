David Haye praises Joe Joyce ability to take a punch but says he must avoid his ‘brick wall’ style

Haye has said Joyce must avoid using his ‘risky strategy’ against Parker

David Haye has praised Joe Joyce’s resilience but says the British boxer must avoid using his ‘risky strategy’ during Saturday’s clash with Joseph Parker.

Joyce will face Parker in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout on Saturday night. The winner will take a step closer to a world title in 2023.

Haye says Joyce is capable of winning the fight but claims he must avoid using his ‘brick boxing style’ to have any chance of knocking Parker out.

David Haye (above) has said he is impressed with how well Joe Joyce can take a punch

Haye says Joyce is an expert at taking punches but insists it is a ‘risky strategy’ to use against Parker – who has never been knocked out.

When asked about each fighter’s tactics ahead of their heavyweight clash in Manchester, Haye told Sportsmail that Parker would look to “box at a distance” and “jab” while moving laterally.

Haye also said Joyce would implement his traditional ‘brick wall’ strategy – claiming the British boxer was so resilient he could be ‘hit over the head with a baseball and it would just bounce off him’.

Speaking exclusively to Sportsmail, Haye said: ‘If Parker comes off significantly lighter than usual, it will mean he’s looking to box at a distance.

‘That he seeks to move laterally and move his head. He will then look to jab to the body and jab to the head. He has a very nice jab Parker.

‘The only time I’ve seen Joyce hurt in the ring was when he fought Bryant Jennings at the O2 arena.

‘He took a left hook to the body in the first few rounds and it took the wind out of him. This is the first time I have seen any physical signs of discomfort after having a stroke.

‘Usually you can hit him over the head with a baseball bat and it will just bounce off. But as far as getting hurt, the only time I saw him hurt was during that fight – which he won.

Haye has said that the only time he has seen Joyce look hurt was against Bryant Jennings

Joyce is looking to stop Parker on Saturday, but the New Zealander has never been knocked out

“So, if he wants to win this fight… just going through a brick wall is a very dangerous tactic, but maybe he’s willing to do it.

‘It’s worked so far, so maybe it will work here. But it is a very risky strategy. Nevertheless, those watching will get their money’s worth.’

Asked what he meant by value for money, Haye said: ‘You can expect immediate fireworks. You can expect two fighters who are extremely confident.

‘Parker is the much more experienced fighter of the two. He’s a guy who’s a former heavyweight champion of the world. He is a fighter who lost on points to Anthony Joshua and gave a very good account of himself.

Haye (left) said he would ‘never have lost’ if he had a ‘granite garden’ like Joyce’s

Haye announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back defeats by Tony Bellew

DAVID HAYES RECORD Fighting: 32 Winner: 28 Loss: 4 Draw: 0 Titles won: WBA cruiserweight WBC cruiserweight WBO cruiserweight WBA heavyweight

‘His defeat was against Dillian Whyte. He was about to be severely beaten, but he almost turned it around.

‘He hit him with an uppercut and really hurt him. If there was a 13th round, you never know what would have happened.

‘He has shown in his two solitary losses that they were not whitewash. He was not completely wiped out. He didn’t get grades. He wasn’t knocked out.’

As a result, Haye says Joyce will have to provide ‘something special’ to defeat Parker as his ‘fantastic genetics’ will not carry him through this fight.

He told Sports mail: ‘Joyce will have to do something different in this match.

‘In his last few fights he got hit with punches that he shouldn’t have been hit with at the world level…against guys who aren’t world class.

‘He has to do something special. He has to move his head. He’s got great genetics, he’s got a granite chin, and that’s really helpful. I wish I had a chin like his, I would never have lost faith in myself.

‘He can do a standing backwards. He has very good reflexes. If he can find a way to connect his attributes with his style and ideally not get hit on the chin, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

‘But this will be a huge test for him. Will his walk through a brick wall style work for him? It is unknown yet, but we will find out on Saturday. ‘

BT Sport Box Office shows Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker exclusively live on Saturday 24th September. Learn more at bt.com/sportboxoffice.