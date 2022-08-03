David Haye insists Anthony Joshua must get close to disqualification to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has the chance to avenge his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last year in their upcoming rematch on August 20.

But former world heavyweight champion David Haye says Joshua desperately needs the champion and is nearly disqualified to get the job done.

AJ lost his WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA (super) heavyweight titles by unanimous decision to the Ukrainian last September.

The Briton was criticized for trying to beat a former Olympic gold medalist and undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Joshua chose to move from his career coach Rob McCracken, promote Angel Fernandaez and hire Robert Garcia to his team to plot victory in the rematch.

With Rage on the Red Sea upon us, Haye insists that, as with the first encounter, he will support his compatriot because this time he’s going to do what he has to do.

The Hayemaker said: Gareth A. Davies: “I’m going with Anthony Joshua again.

“I went with him in the first fight. He didn’t fight the way I thought he was going to, which I think would have given him the best chance of winning.

“He probably used the worst tactic you can do against a left-hander. Gave him range, was respectful inside, close.

“There were no warnings from the referee about deducting points because he never imposed himself.”

Haye urged AJ to use dirty tactics, adding: “I think he… [Joshua] watched it and know what to do.

David Haye still supports his compatriot to get his tactics right and regain the world titles

“He has a good team that will convince him that this is not a boxing match, but that this has to be a dogfight from the first bell.

“He should be this close to getting a point deducted or disqualified, that’s how physical he needs to be because he’s a specimen like no other in the heavyweight division.

“He is physically the supreme heavyweight right now.

Usyk withdrew from Joshua in the late stages of their first fight to win the decision

Haye, like many others, begs AJ to use his size and strength advantage against Usyk

“He just has to apply that in a style that’s useful and last time it wasn’t useful at all and this time he really has to do it. And I believe he will.”

Haye won world cruiserweight and heavyweight titles before retiring after his last fight in 2018, ironically a lost rematch with Tony Bellew.

Whoever wins Joshua and Usyk has the prospect of taking on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed title fight.

Fury says he is retired but has yet to take the title in his four months after beating Dillian Whyte.