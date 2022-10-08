David Harbour Imagines Hopper’s Happiest Stranger Things 5 Ending

“Jesus,” Harbor says as he ponders the matter. He then says, “If the people he loves were safe. Whatever he could do to protect the people he loves… [cares about]. At the end of the day, he’s a police chief and he got in because he wanted to protect vulnerable people, and I think you see that through all seasons. He’s that guy. And I think he would be happiest if he could see and protect those he loves.”

That said, what Hopper wants and what the Duffer Brothers want for him could potentially be miles apart. The makers sent Hop to Russia anyway. And when it comes to getting into details about what will actually happen in Strange Things 5, Harbor is unsurprisingly taciturn. However, he does suggest that fans will be pleased with how Weird stuff draws its last curtain (perhaps unlike certain other genre shows).

“[The Duffers are] write,” says Harbor. “We will start shooting next year and we will try to get it to you as soon as possible. I know sort of general arcs and themes and things like that. And as you have seen with each successive season, from 1, 2, 3until 4what this great explosion was, 5 will be no less impressive and spectacular. I think we will all take it one step further because of your relationship with these characters. And it will be the last. So I have a feeling they will hold the landing really well and everyone will be very happy.”

Strange Things 5 comes, eventually. In the meantime Violent night will be here just in time for the holidays, with the film opening in theaters only on December 2, 2022. We’ll have our full interview on that Christmas treat closer to release.