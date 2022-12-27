David Harbor and Lily Allen are still ‘madly in love’ two years after their marriage and ‘best friends’

David Harbor and Lily Allen have continued to grow closer after being married for two years.

“Lily and David are a wonderful team, madly in love and so grateful to have found each other,” a source said. us weekly in an article on Monday.

The Stranger Things star, 47, and English singer-songwriter Lily, 37, began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in September 2020 in Las Vegas.

“David and Lily are very attracted to each other, their chemistry is off the charts, but they are also the best of friends who can have as much fun relaxing in front of the TV or baking with the kids together as they can on any five.” starry night,” added the source.

“They are both reformed troublemakers who are having more fun with the pure and meaningful things in life now. They read a lot, love to experience new places and adventures together, exercise hard, and play games. It’s hectic juggling their careers, but they’ve made it and are happier than ever,” the source continued.

David has become a stepfather to Lily’s daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 9, whom he shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

‘[The girls] I absolutely adore him, and he has worked so hard to get to know them and build trust over an extended period of time,” the source said.

David plays father figure Jim Hopper on Stranger Things and has previously said the role helped prepare him to be a stepfather to Lily’s daughters.

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016 and was renewed in February for a fifth and final season.

In 2017, the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

David in 2018 won the Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The New York native played Santa Claus in the Christmas action comedy film Violent Night that Universal Pictures released earlier this month.

He can then be seen in the sports film Gran Turismo based on the video game series of the same name.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 11, 2023 via Sony Pictures Releasing.