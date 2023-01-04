David Gold dead: tributes paid to West Ham co-chairman

The football world has paid tribute to West Ham co-chairman David Gold after he passed away on Wednesday.

West Ham announced that Gold passed away peacefully this morning after a short illness at the age of 86.

Premier League club vice-chairman Karren Brady led the tributes to Gold as she paid her respects to her former colleague.

She tweeted: “To a wonderful man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x.’

Former Club England general manager Adrian Bevington added: ‘David Gold was always a friendly and polite man when speaking to him. Sad news. Thoughts with his family and his loved ones.’

Hammers legend Tony Cottee also said: ‘I am saddened to hear the news that David Gold has passed away. He was a lovely man who cared passionately about West Ham… RIP David.”

Expert Stan Collymore also paid tribute to Gold when he said, “I’ve met David Gold a few times, always friendly. I remember a Monday debate on talkSPORT where we squared off in a fan ownership debate, but after it ended he was incredibly friendly. Sending love to @Jacqueline_Gold and family. Rest in peace, David.’

Ian Abrahams, a talkSPORT reporter and West Ham fan added: ‘Sad to hear of the passing of West Ham co-chair David Gold. Whenever I spoke to David you knew how much he loved the club and always had a warm smile to greet you. Thoughts with his financier Lesley and daughters @Jacqueline_Gold and @Vanessa_Gold.”

Gold was previously co-chairman at Birmingham and the West Midlands club also expressed its condolences to the family.

They said: ‘The club is devastated to learn of the passing of former chairman David Gold at the age of 86. Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancee Lesley at this incredibly difficult time.”

West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham also expressed their grief at the 86-year-old’s passing when they tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of David Gold. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: ‘Terrible news, David was an absolute gentleman, always had kind and supportive words for me when times were tough. He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity. He loved football and he loved his club. I will miss him. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan also paid tribute to Gold in an earlier statement when he said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend. David Gold.

‘Out of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing association with the Hammers, growing up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and representing the club at junior level. He always wanted the best for West Ham United and his passing is a great loss for all of us.’

“I am extremely saddened to hear this news and on behalf of all the players and my staff on the training ground I would like to extend our deepest condolences to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time,” added Hammers boss David Moyes.

Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always willing to help in any way he could. He will be sorely missed.’

BT Sport also offered their deepest condolences to Gold, saying: ‘Everyone at BT Sport sends their condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of West Ham co-chairman, David Gold. 1936-2023.”

Curtis Woodhouse, who played for Birmingham when Gold co-owned the club, also said: ‘Really sad to hear the news of David Gold’s passing. I had hard times in Birmingham and when everyone tried to fire me, David reached out to help me. That meant a lot to me then, but even more to me now that I’m older and I get it. RIP Davy.’

John Smith, an agent, added, ‘I really liked David Gold! He was a gentleman and a pleasure to work with. He leaves a great football legacy – we will miss his charm, charisma and friendship. RIP Davy.’

Growing up at 442 Green Street, directly opposite the Boleyn Ground, Gold was a lifelong Hammer and it was in January 2010 that he fulfilled a dream by becoming co-chairman of West Ham.

West Ham play against Leeds on Wednesday night, where there will be a tribute to Gold, who died with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancé Lesley, by his side on Wednesday morning.